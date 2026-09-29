Dakota Johnson Doesn't Think Taylor Swift Will Ever Release Her Wedding Photos

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Dakota Johnson has a pretty strong opinion on whether Taylor Swift will publicly release the photos from her splashy July wedding to Travis Kelce. The actress kindly shared her opinion during a radio interview with Greg James on BBC Radio 1. During their interview, James told his guest, "I was also at the wedding."

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Dakota Johnson Has Thoughts on Taylor Swift's Wedding Photos

Source: TODD WILLIAMSON/CBS Dakota Johnson doesn't think Taylor Swift will release wedding photos.

"Did you have a good time?" Johnson asked, to which the radio host replied, "Amazing time. It was great fun." Johnson agreed, "It was so fun. It was so, like, everything she's dreamed of." However, when James asked her, "Do you think any of the photos are gonna ever come out from that wedding?" Johnson quickly replied, "No," without further explanation.

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Dakota Johnson Was One of a Slew of A-List Guests

Source: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce invited many celebs to the wedding.

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Dakota Johnson and Taylor Swift Hung Out at the VMAs

Source: CHRISTOPHER POLK/CBS ©2026 CBS BROADCASTING, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Taylor Swift and Dakota Johnson hung out at the VMAs.

Johnson and Swift have been hanging out a lot recently, as they were seen at the 2026 VMAs. The singer and actress sat together and posed for photos throughout the night and were later captured leaving the event arm-in-arm, looking every bit like close friends.

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Source: TAYLOR SWIFT/YOUTUBE

Dakota Johnson Stars in Taylor Swift's New Music Video

Source: TAYLOR SWIFT/SPOTIFY Dakota Johnson stars in the music video for 'Patient Zero.'