Dakota Johnson Doesn't Think Taylor Swift Will Ever Release Her Wedding Photos
Sept. 29 2026, Published 8:16 a.m. ET
Dakota Johnson has a pretty strong opinion on whether Taylor Swift will publicly release the photos from her splashy July wedding to Travis Kelce.
The actress kindly shared her opinion during a radio interview with Greg James on BBC Radio 1.
During their interview, James told his guest, "I was also at the wedding."
Dakota Johnson Has Thoughts on Taylor Swift's Wedding Photos
"Did you have a good time?" Johnson asked, to which the radio host replied, "Amazing time. It was great fun."
Johnson agreed, "It was so fun. It was so, like, everything she's dreamed of."
However, when James asked her, "Do you think any of the photos are gonna ever come out from that wedding?" Johnson quickly replied, "No," without further explanation.
Dakota Johnson Was One of a Slew of A-List Guests
Johnson was just one of an army of celebs to attend the wedding of the decade.
Some of the guest included Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Brad Pitt.
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Dakota Johnson and Taylor Swift Hung Out at the VMAs
Johnson and Swift have been hanging out a lot recently, as they were seen at the 2026 VMAs.
The singer and actress sat together and posed for photos throughout the night and were later captured leaving the event arm-in-arm, looking every bit like close friends.
Dakota Johnson Stars in Taylor Swift's New Music Video
Swift also debuted the music video for her new single "Patient Zero" at the awards ceremony, which stars Johnson and Colin Farrell. (The video is currently available to stream on Spotify and will hit YouTube shortly.)
"Taylor and I are really good friends," Johnson told James of collaborating on the video. "We talk a lot about everything. Everything on the planet. A lot of that is true crime. She's a genius person and has — if you talk about world-building, I think the inside of her mind is this miraculous, intricate wonderland."
Asked when the idea for the short film started, she said, "Beginning of the year."