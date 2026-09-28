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Dakota Johnson Gushes Over Working With Taylor Swift on 'Patient Zero' Music Video: 'The Most Fun Thing on the Planet'

Image of Dakota Johnson and Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson and Taylor Swift recently collaborated on the pop icon's music video, with the latter revealing she had a lot of fun.

Sept. 28 2026, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

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Dakota Johnson loved collaborating with longtime friend Taylor Swift on the pop star's upcoming "Patient Zero" music video.

"Working with your friends is like the most fun thing on the planet," Johnson told reporters at the London premiere of Verity on Thursday, September 24.

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Source: @TimesSwift/X
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She Loved Being Directed by Swift

Image of Taylor Swift and Dakota Johnson.
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson was thrilled to take directions from a friend.

Johnson continued describing what made the collaboration special.

"To be able to work alongside her and support and assist and be a person whom she tells what to do is wonderful," the actress said.

The 14-Grammy winner directed the music video, which also stars Colin Farrell.

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Johnson Acknowledged Swift's Creative Mind

Image of Dakota Johnson and Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson said she and Taylor Swift admire each other's artistic minds.

Johnson found their shared artistic vision especially rewarding.

"We've known each other for so long, we respect each other's creative minds, and to be able to work alongside her and support and assist and be a person whom she tells what to do is wonderful," she shared.

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She Usually Doesn't Recommend Collaborating With Friends

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Image of Dakota Johnson and Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

While she doesn't recommend working with friends, Johnson made an exception for Swift.

On "Fan Girl Nation" Thursday, September 24, Johnson explained how the collaboration came together.

"Taylor and I have been friends for a really long time, and we're very close," said the Verity performer. "And we decided to work together, and it's great."

"Normally, I would say don't work with your friends, but we work really well together," Johnson added. "It was so fun. So fun. It was the best. We just had the best time."

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Inside the Music Video

Image of Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

Swift gave fans a preview of the song in a 13-second teaser.

Swift released the first teaser for "Patient Zero" on September 24, giving fans a brief look at the video ahead of its world premiere.

The 13-second clip showed Swift and Johnson in several mysterious scenes, including at a bathroom mirror, underwater and beside what appeared to be a gravesite. Farrell also appeared in the footage.

Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki shot the video.

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Swift Has Previously Spoken Warmly of Johnson in the Past

Split image of Taylor Swift and Dakota Johnson.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift previously spoke of Dakota Johnson's realness and empathy.

Swift has also spoken warmly about Johnson. In an April TIME essay honoring the starlet among the publication's 100 Most Influential People of 2026, Swift wrote, "I can vouch for her realness."

"She is one of the most empathetic people I've ever known," the 14-time Grammy winner continued. "She's endlessly curious about the world and the people in it."

"Patient Zero" arrived Friday, September 25, as one of four new songs on The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.

The music video premiered at the 2026 VMAs on Sunday, September 27.

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