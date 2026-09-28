NEWS Dakota Johnson Gushes Over Working With Taylor Swift on 'Patient Zero' Music Video: 'The Most Fun Thing on the Planet' Source: MEGA Dakota Johnson and Taylor Swift recently collaborated on the pop icon's music video, with the latter revealing she had a lot of fun. Joshua Sila Sept. 28 2026, Published 9:45 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Dakota Johnson loved collaborating with longtime friend Taylor Swift on the pop star's upcoming "Patient Zero" music video. "Working with your friends is like the most fun thing on the planet," Johnson told reporters at the London premiere of Verity on Thursday, September 24.

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🎞️| Dakota Johnson spoke about working with taylor on “Patient Zero” At the VERITY red carpet:



"It was really cool. Working with your friends is the most fun thing to do on the planet because we've known each other for a long time and we respect each other's creative minds and… — The Swift Times (@TimesSwift) September 24, 2026 Source: @TimesSwift/X

She Loved Being Directed by Swift

Source: MEGA Dakota Johnson was thrilled to take directions from a friend.

Johnson continued describing what made the collaboration special. "To be able to work alongside her and support and assist and be a person whom she tells what to do is wonderful," the actress said. The 14-Grammy winner directed the music video, which also stars Colin Farrell.

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Johnson Acknowledged Swift's Creative Mind

Source: MEGA Dakota Johnson said she and Taylor Swift admire each other's artistic minds.

Johnson found their shared artistic vision especially rewarding. "We've known each other for so long, we respect each other's creative minds, and to be able to work alongside her and support and assist and be a person whom she tells what to do is wonderful," she shared.

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She Usually Doesn't Recommend Collaborating With Friends

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Source: MEGA While she doesn't recommend working with friends, Johnson made an exception for Swift.

On "Fan Girl Nation" Thursday, September 24, Johnson explained how the collaboration came together. "Taylor and I have been friends for a really long time, and we're very close," said the Verity performer. "And we decided to work together, and it's great." "Normally, I would say don't work with your friends, but we work really well together," Johnson added. "It was so fun. So fun. It was the best. We just had the best time."

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Inside the Music Video

Source: MEGA Swift gave fans a preview of the song in a 13-second teaser.

Swift released the first teaser for "Patient Zero" on September 24, giving fans a brief look at the video ahead of its world premiere. The 13-second clip showed Swift and Johnson in several mysterious scenes, including at a bathroom mirror, underwater and beside what appeared to be a gravesite. Farrell also appeared in the footage. Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki shot the video.

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Swift Has Previously Spoken Warmly of Johnson in the Past

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift previously spoke of Dakota Johnson's realness and empathy.