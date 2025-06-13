or
Article continues below advertisement
Dakota Johnson Puts Hollywood on Blast as She Admits Movie Industry Is a 'Mess'

By:

June 13 2025, Published 12:47 p.m. ET

Dakota Johnson thinks there are some improvements that need to be made in Hollywood.

The famed actress addressed what she feels has been a decline in the movie industry while appearing on Hot Ones alongside the show’s host, Sean Evans.

Johnson joined the episode — which involved her answering questions as she completed rounds of eating chicken wings coated in increasingly spicy hot sauce — as part of her Materialists press tour.

Why Does Dakota Johnson Think Hollywood Is a 'Mess?'

During the segment, Evans asked Johnson why "Hollywood is risk-averse," meaning the industry seems to avoid taking chances that involve uncertainty in an effort to preserve their capital or assets.

"I think it’s hard when creative decisions are made by committee and it’s hard when creative decisions are made by people who don’t even really watch movies or know anything about them, and that tends to be what’s occurring a lot," the Fifty Shades of Grey star declared.

Dakota Johnson Thinks Hollywood Produces Too Many Remakes

Johnson claimed Hollywood keeps remaking films and shows with the same storyline as projects that have proven successful in the past — though she is certain the ideas are almost never as big of a hit the second time around.

"When something does well, studios want to keep that going so they remake the same things, but humans don’t want that. They want fresh, they want to feel new things, experience new things, see new things, so I don’t know, I guess it’s all just a bit of a mess right now, isn’t it?" she admitted.

Source: First We Feast/YouTube
Why 'Madame Web' Flopped

Johnson's criticism of Hollywood comes after she experienced a recent movie flop first-hand.

Throughout the past year, Jonson has spoken out about the failure of the 2024 film Madame Web — which she starred in as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic who gains the power to see the future after almost dying.

The motion picture only earned $43 million at the domestic box office and only received an 11 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dakota Johnson 'Failed' to Be a Superhero

During her Hot Ones appearance, Johnson joked she "tried" and "failed" to be a superhero.

In an interview earlier this month, however, Johnson declared it "wasn't [her] fault" that the movie flopped.

"There's this thing that happens now where a lot of creative decisions are made by committee. Or made by people who don’t have a creative bone in their body. And it’s really hard to make art that way. Or to make something entertaining that way," she snubbed.

Johnson noted: "I think unfortunately with Madame Web, it started out as something and turned into something else. And I was just sort of along for the ride at that point. But that happens. Bigger budget movies fail all the time."

