EXCLUSIVE 'New Girl' Star Damon Wayans Jr. Reveals How Comedy Has Shaped His Life: 'It's More Than Just My Day Job' Source: MEGA Damon Wayans Jr. is a dad joke expert! Rebecca Friedman Aug. 22 2025, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

When it comes to dad jokes, there's a New Girl in town who may hold the expert title. Damon Wayans Jr. is showing off his hilarious talents as he reveals his comedic secrets during an exclusive chat with OK! about where he got his sense of humor, the importance of silliness in his family and his recent partnership with Laffy Taffy for National Tell a Joke Day earlier this month. "I’ve been surrounded by funny people my whole life," the dad-of-six admits. "Everyone in my family is hilarious, even if they’re not in show business, so I’ve learned from the best."

Damon Wayans Jr. Is a 'Dad Joke Expert'

Source: MEGA Damon Wayans Jr. reflects on his life in comedy during an exclusive chat with OK!.

A self-proclaimed "dad joke expert," Wayans Jr. says the title simply comes "with the territory of being a dad." "I’ve had time to practice," he notes, insisting his "kids would agree." "Just take my word for it," the Happy Endings star quips.

Damon Wayans Jr. Loves Bringing 'Humor Into Everyday Life'

Source: MEGA Damon Wayans Jr. loves adding humor into all aspects of his life.

When it comes to comedy, Wayans Jr. declares it's more than "just my day job," as he "loves bringing a little bit of humor into everyday life." "Finding little moments of laughter and connection make each day more fun, whether I’m cracking jokes during an interview, or testing out new punchlines with the kids after school," he explains. While he's a skilled veteran in making people laugh, the Let's Be Cops actor confesses even he occasionally has "jokes that don't land." Wayans Jr. points out how that's just a part of stand-up comedy, but "the trick is to keep it moving, not take yourself too seriously and know how to laugh at yourself too."

Damon Wayans Jr. Reveals His Best Dad Jokes

Source: MEGA Damon Wayans Jr. is best known for his roles on 'New Girl' and 'Happy Endings.'

As part of his exclusive interview with OK!, the 42-year-old reveals a few of his best dad jokes — one of which was inspired by his beloved role as Coach on the hit sitcom New Girl . "You know a Coach joke would have to be about sports," he acknowledges before diving into the witty punchline: "Why do basketball players love cookies? Because they can dunk them!" Mentioning how the "worst dad jokes" can sometimes be "the best ones," Wayans Jr. quips, "Why was the pencil’s joke bad? Because it had no point." While it's "so hard to choose just one," Wayans Jr. says a joke that recently had his whole family laughing "actually came straight from a Laffy Taffy wrapper." "What do you call a really sad strawberry? A blue-berry," he joshes. "See? The cornier the better."

Damon Wayans Jr. Says Laffy Taffy Is the 'OG' Joke-Maker

Source: Laffy Taffy Damon Wayans Jr. recently partnered with Laffy Taffy.

Wayans Jr.'s passion for joke telling is what made his partnership with Laffy Taffy the perfect fit. "The family and I are always sharing jokes at home. Whether we’re making silly videos or trading one-liners, we find ways to laugh everyday. That’s why I love Laffy Taffy. That kind of humor brings my whole extended family together over laughs, no matter the generation," he details. Wayans Jr. continues: "I’m all about making people laugh and Laffy Taffy is the OG when it comes to silly, clever jokes. I love that the humor is for everyone – it’s something you can share with your family, friends and kids. That’s my kind of vibe."

