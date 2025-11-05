or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Dance Moms
OK LogoNEWS

'Dance Moms' Star Nia Sioux Claims She Dealt With 'Racism Daily' on Set From Abby Lee Miller in New Memoir

image of Nia Sioux Nia Sioux has alleged that the show's star and coach Abby Lee Miller was racist towards her while appearing on the reality TV series.
Source: MEGA

Nia Sioux alleged that the show's coach Abby Lee Miller was racist toward her while on the reality TV series.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 5 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Dance Moms alum Nia Sioux is telling her side of the story in her new memoir, Bottom of the Pyramid: A Memoir of Persevering, Dancing for Myself and Starring in My Own Life.

The 24-year-old alleged that the show's star and coach Abby Lee Miller was racist toward her while on the reality TV series.

"Being the only Black girl on the team for most of Dance Moms was really challenging,” she wrote. Sioux had started dancing on the show at age 9, appearing from 2011 to 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Nia Sioux Wrote About Abby Lee Miller's Alleged On-Set Racism

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Nia Sioux released her memoir on November 4.
Source: MEGA

Nia Sioux released her memoir on November 4.

“My mom and I dealt with microaggressions and racism daily," she penned in her book that hit the bookshelves on November 4.

Sioux looked back on a specific moment when her hair was in braids during a season two episode. “Abby told me that I needed to fix my hair because it looked awful,” she wrote. “She said — on camera, no less — ’It’s like a log coming out of the side of her head.’”

Miller, 60, then allegedly asked her: “Don’t you just wish you had white-girl hair?” The moment didn't make the final cut of the episode at the time. “I was taken aback by her question, but I responded, ‘No,’” Sioux added. “‘Oh really?’ she said. ‘Like you don’t think it would be much easier?’ Again, I told her no. It didn’t matter what she said — I knew I didn’t want to be white. Unlike the other exchange, this one never aired.”

Article continues below advertisement

image of Nia Sioux was 9 years old when she started on 'Dance Moms.'
Source: MEGA

Nia Sioux was 9 years old when she started on 'Dance Moms.'

Sioux then recalled that she "felt like I was set up to fail," adding that she was taught choreography that was "too juvenile for my age group and ability level."

"The songs I danced to and the costumes I wore were sometimes overtly racist, immature or inappropriate. I was pitted against the few Black dancers who joined the team and criticized for my skin tone, the curves of my body and even the natural hair that grew out of my scalp," Sioux alleged.

MORE ON:
Dance Moms

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nia Claims Abby Gave Her Dance Solos With Racial Undertones

image of Nia Sioux claimed Abby Lee Miller gave her dance solos that appeared to have racial undertones.
Source: MEGA

Nia Sioux claimed Abby Lee Miller gave her dance solos that appeared to have racial undertones.

In another instance, Sioux claimed that Miller gave her dance solos that appeared to have hints of racism attached.

The routines that she danced to were “Nattie of the Jungle,” “Satan’s Li’l Lamb” and “Waka Waka."

Sioux wrote that “whenever Abby heard Africa, she automatically thought of me.”

image of 'They Call Me Laquifa' was one of Nia Sioux’s most iconic dance solos.
Source: MEGA

'They Call Me Laquifa' was one of Nia Sioux’s most iconic dance solos.

“They Call Me Laquifa" was one of Sioux’s most iconic dance solos, however, she scribed in her memoir that her mother believed that the song was “Abby mocking Black people.”

She added that when her mother bought up her concerns, Miller simply stated "that I’d better get used to it; there would be plenty more routines like this in my future since I was Black.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.