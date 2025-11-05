'Dance Moms' Star Nia Sioux Claims She Dealt With 'Racism Daily' on Set From Abby Lee Miller in New Memoir

Article continues below advertisement

Dance Moms alum Nia Sioux is telling her side of the story in her new memoir, Bottom of the Pyramid: A Memoir of Persevering, Dancing for Myself and Starring in My Own Life. The 24-year-old alleged that the show's star and coach Abby Lee Miller was racist toward her while on the reality TV series. "Being the only Black girl on the team for most of Dance Moms was really challenging,” she wrote. Sioux had started dancing on the show at age 9, appearing from 2011 to 2017.

Nia Sioux Wrote About Abby Lee Miller's Alleged On-Set Racism

Source: MEGA Nia Sioux released her memoir on November 4.

“My mom and I dealt with microaggressions and racism daily," she penned in her book that hit the bookshelves on November 4. Sioux looked back on a specific moment when her hair was in braids during a season two episode. “Abby told me that I needed to fix my hair because it looked awful,” she wrote. “She said — on camera, no less — ’It’s like a log coming out of the side of her head.’” Miller, 60, then allegedly asked her: “Don’t you just wish you had white-girl hair?” The moment didn't make the final cut of the episode at the time. “I was taken aback by her question, but I responded, ‘No,’” Sioux added. “‘Oh really?’ she said. ‘Like you don’t think it would be much easier?’ Again, I told her no. It didn’t matter what she said — I knew I didn’t want to be white. Unlike the other exchange, this one never aired.”

Source: MEGA Nia Sioux was 9 years old when she started on 'Dance Moms.'

Sioux then recalled that she "felt like I was set up to fail," adding that she was taught choreography that was "too juvenile for my age group and ability level." "The songs I danced to and the costumes I wore were sometimes overtly racist, immature or inappropriate. I was pitted against the few Black dancers who joined the team and criticized for my skin tone, the curves of my body and even the natural hair that grew out of my scalp," Sioux alleged.

Nia Claims Abby Gave Her Dance Solos With Racial Undertones

Source: MEGA Nia Sioux claimed Abby Lee Miller gave her dance solos that appeared to have racial undertones.

In another instance, Sioux claimed that Miller gave her dance solos that appeared to have hints of racism attached. The routines that she danced to were “Nattie of the Jungle,” “Satan’s Li’l Lamb” and “Waka Waka." Sioux wrote that “whenever Abby heard Africa, she automatically thought of me.”

Source: MEGA 'They Call Me Laquifa' was one of Nia Sioux’s most iconic dance solos.