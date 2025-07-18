DanceBody Founder Katia Pryce Wants to Make 'Movement Joyful and Empowering' as She Gears Up for The Wellness Oasis in the Hamptons

"DanceBody is celebrating 10 years of classes in The Hamptons, and The Wellness Oasis is the ultimate wellness experience in Montauk. We’re bringing together top fitness leaders for a series of high-energy, feel-good classes at Hero Beach Club — of course, with a DJ. It’s more than a workout — it’s a moment to come together and connect through movement — the best way to celebrate. With wellness and beauty activations, curated brand partners, and a sleek Nike set for each guest, it will be a one-of-a-kind summer experience," the entrepreneur exclusively tells OK!.

Katia Pryce , who combined her passion for dance and fitness into a career when she founded DanceBody in 2013, is bringing her fun class out to the Hamptons this summer for DanceBody's Wellness Oasis !

"DanceBody is leading the charge at the Wellness Oasis with our highly sought-after dance-inspired sculpt class using our 8lb HexWeight and resistance band. My Sculpt & Sweat summer class blends together cardio and strength training for the best sweat to the best music. We’ve also invited a couple of powerhouse women to join the lineup: Erika Hammond, with her boxing meets sculpt method, and Nike trainer Lauren Schramm, who will be bringing her strength-focused slow burn to round out the day. It’s a full-body experience curated by DanceBody, built to energize, empower and get people moving together at the most beautiful property in Montauk," she says of the stacked line-up, which will take place on July 26.

In addition to having studios in New York City — NoMad and TriBeCa — Los Angeles and Miami, Pryce makes sure to bring her team Out East to experience some fun in the sun.

"I started coming to the Hamptons by myself in 2015 to accommodate my private clients from the city. Every year, the cult following grew a little bit more. It turned into a widespread community of nice people dancing to good music. Being in the Hamptons over the summer is the perfect complement to the busy city months, where hustle meets recharge! No one wants to lose momentum in the summer, and it’s the perfect time to try new ways to move," she explains.

"Our annual Bridgehampton residency this summer is more than just a studio, it’s become a seasonal ritual. I call it 'DanceBody Summer Camp,' classes are typically sold out with our NYC die-hards and new faces who discover us while escaping the city heat. We’re open all summer long, seven days a week and the vibe is pure sunshine," she shares of the different location. "It was a natural progression. A ton of clients were there. We were already doing pop-ups. Eventually, we realized, 'Why not create a real seasonal home for DanceBody Out East?' Now it’s something people look forward to all year. There’s something magical about sweating it out in the morning, then heading to the beach or grabbing lunch with friends. Everyone’s a little more relaxed, a little more open, and when clients are in that headspace, they really show up, not just for the workout, but for themselves and each other."