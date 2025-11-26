Dancer and Actor Craig Hogan Turns a Late Start Into Early Success
Nov. 26 2025, Published 1:52 a.m. ET
In dance and acting, the sooner one starts their career, the better. Those who start “late” can have doors closed to them before they ever open. If you don't begin training before your first schoolbook, you're already behind, and the chances of finding success are slimmer. At 19, Irish artist Craig Hogan has proven that determination can compete with and even surpass the advantage of an early start.
The Pressure Young Performers Face
The entertainment world is known for high standards, fast timelines, and constant competition. Young artists often face judgment based on their early beginnings, the speed at which they achieve mastery, and their ability to conform to the traditional image of a prodigy.
Hogan started dancing at 12, an age many consider too late. "Most people start soon after they can walk," he says. "Even starting at the age of seven is considered late." Despite his late entry into the profession, he worked hard to succeed. By 16, his discipline earned him a spot at the prestigious Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary in London. Since then, he's built a career that challenges long-held assumptions about what early success looks like.
A Talent That Caught Global Attention
Hogan's rise in the industry hasn't gone unnoticed. He won Emerging Dance Artist of the Year at Ireland’s Dance Awards on October 25, 2025. The ceremony took place at the Mansion House in Dublin, with attendees that included Dublin's mayor and world-renowned choreographer Brian Friedman, who has worked with Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, and other celebrities.
His career momentum has extended far past the award stages. Hogan has worked as the lead dancer in an upcoming music video with Grammy-winning producer Bruce Elliot-Smith. Additionally, he has filmed a Venmo commercial in London. As an actor, he's currently filming a second season of a Netflix series. "At home in Ireland, I’ve also been working on a major Hollywood feature film, which has a massive 8-figure budget," he says.
- Rags to Riches: Jim Carrey, Celine Dion, Leonardo DiCaprio and 20 Celebrities Who Started With Nothing
- Humble Beginnings! From Rachel McAdams Working At McDonald's To Zendaya Selling Raffle Tickets, These Celebrities Had Normal Jobs Before Making It Big
- The Story Of Gary Wilson: The Self-Made Multimillionaire In His Early 20s
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
These achievements explain why casting directors and producers worldwide continue to approach him. They see what audiences see. Hogan brings a captivating presence that stands out on screen and on stage.
Milestones Marking His Rise
Hogan has had to overcome discouraging remarks he received from teachers and mentors throughout the years. “You will never make it; you need to be the best of the best." That's what a previous teacher told him. Instead of slowing down, he used that comment as fuel. As a result, he has received industry-wide recognition and invitations to events such as Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party, Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood, the Grammys, and the Brit Awards.
Along the way, he learned valuable gems, which he likes to share with others. "The biggest lesson I learned is never to let an opportunity pass you by," Hogan says. "If you have an opportunity, you should do whatever you need to do to make it work." He also believes in kindness and in always treating others with respect.
A Dream Within Reach
Craig Hogan's long-term goal is to continue growing as both a dancer and actor. He also aspires to definitely win a major award, such as an MTV Video Music Award. At age 19, he has the talent to fulfill his dream. Although the entertainment industry could have written him off as a "late starter," his drive, kindness, and courage have propelled this artist from Cork, Ireland, to the Hollywood spotlight.