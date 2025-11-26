dancer and actor craig hogan turns a late start into early success

In dance and acting, the sooner one starts their career, the better. Those who start “late” can have doors closed to them before they ever open. If you don't begin training before your first schoolbook, you're already behind, and the chances of finding success are slimmer. At 19, Irish artist Craig Hogan has proven that determination can compete with and even surpass the advantage of an early start.

The Pressure Young Performers Face

The entertainment world is known for high standards, fast timelines, and constant competition. Young artists often face judgment based on their early beginnings, the speed at which they achieve mastery, and their ability to conform to the traditional image of a prodigy.

Hogan started dancing at 12, an age many consider too late. "Most people start soon after they can walk," he says. "Even starting at the age of seven is considered late." Despite his late entry into the profession, he worked hard to succeed. By 16, his discipline earned him a spot at the prestigious Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary in London. Since then, he's built a career that challenges long-held assumptions about what early success looks like.

A Talent That Caught Global Attention

Hogan's rise in the industry hasn't gone unnoticed. He won Emerging Dance Artist of the Year at Ireland’s Dance Awards on October 25, 2025. The ceremony took place at the Mansion House in Dublin, with attendees that included Dublin's mayor and world-renowned choreographer Brian Friedman, who has worked with Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, and other celebrities.

His career momentum has extended far past the award stages. Hogan has worked as the lead dancer in an upcoming music video with Grammy-winning producer Bruce Elliot-Smith. Additionally, he has filmed a Venmo commercial in London. As an actor, he's currently filming a second season of a Netflix series. "At home in Ireland, I’ve also been working on a major Hollywood feature film, which has a massive 8-figure budget," he says.