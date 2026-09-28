Dane Cook, 54, Marks 3-Year Wedding Anniversary With Kelsi Taylor With Loving Message: 'The Best Kind of Journey'

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Dane Cook celebrated his third wedding anniversary with wife Kelsi Taylor by sharing a sweet Instagram post commemorating the special milestone in their relationship. On his Instagram, Cook shared a photo collage of himself with his wife, writing, “3 Years to forever, love you always!” He also gushed over their wedding. “It’s been three years ago today since we got married on that beautiful evening in Hawaii, and they have been nothing short of an adventure. The best kind of journey. From our always hopeful good mornings to our peaceful good nights (well unless the dogs are on one) - you’re the best," he said.

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Cook’s 3 Years To Forever With Kelsi

Source: @DANECOOK/INSTAGRAM Cook shared a sweet anniversary post celebrating the pair's third wedding anniversary.

The caption continued, “Thank you for the simple reminders that we are blessed. Everything this year was because of your inspiration. Especially the documentary. It would not be here without you! Happy Anniversary to us.”

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How It All Began

Source: @DANECOOK/INSTAGRAM Cook and Taylor met when she was 17 but didn't start dating until she turned 18.

Cook and Taylor met when she was 17 through her father; however, they didn’t start dating until she was 18 and he was 45. In 2017, Cook went public with his relationship with Taylor, and their 26-year age gap quickly raised eyebrows. “My girl is one of my favorite people on the planet. I can’t say enough good stuff about this incredible woman. I’m a lucky sap to have her by my side. #Relationshipgoals,” he wrote. During an Instagram Q&A in 2018, he went into detail about how they actually met. “We were friends for a while and soon after fell in like with each other, then upgraded to love,” he said. “When I met Kelsi, I had zero idea I was actually meeting my best friend. I’ve never felt so loved, and I’ve never been able to give the amount of love that I can with her. This is a special relationship, and she is a special human being, and she makes me feel special too… I’m happier in my life and career than I’ve ever been before. Her support and love is the greatest," he added.

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Their 26-Year Age Gap

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Source: @DANECOOK/INSTAGRAM Cook opened up about the pair's 26-year age gap.

Cook has been very open about their age gap, although Taylor has been quiet about it. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2019, Cook talked about how others view his relationship with Taylor. “People are like, ‘You’re robbing the cradle.’ I was like, ‘She hasn’t slept in the cradle for like nine years. Relax.’” He followed up by sharing advice for couples in relationships with large age gaps. “It’s all okay, but just plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart," he quipped.

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From Engagement to Marriage

Source: @DANECOOK/INSTAGRAM Cook and Taylor got engaged five years after dating and then tied the knot in 2023.

Cook and Taylor got engaged after five years of dating when she was 23, and he was 50. “I was so ready to ask her. I was completely zen about it. The evening of the proposal was incredibly beautiful; I was just quite simply very happy,” he said in an interview. “I was asking mt best friend, the woman who I’ve shared some of the greatest times of my life with, to marry me so we can start the next chapter of our lives together. I was also thinking of how absolutely stunning she looked.” Cook proposed to Taylor in Maine, the same place they went to early in their relationship. “When we started dating, we went there on our first trip together. It felt like the right place,” Cook said. Taylor added that she was shocked by the proposal. “The second he began to reach for his back pocket, my stomach flipped. I was also just really focused on what he was saying to me because I was trying desperately to etch the words into my brain. They were so beautiful; I really wanted to soak it in," she gushed.

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They Officially Tied The Knot

Source: @DANECOOK/INSTAGRAM Cook said he married the girl of his dreams, and it's the greatest feeling in the world.