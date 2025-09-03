Danica Patrick Dazzles in Show-Stopping Outfits at Burning Man: Hot Photos
Danica Patrick has swapped the mountain air of Colorado for the sandy expanses of Nevada's Black Rock Desert, making waves at this year's Burning Man festival, which spanned from August 24 to September 1.
The 43-year-old former professional race car driver is no stranger to the vibrant desert scene, and she showcased an array of striking outfits, including colorful bikinis, a shimmering golden crown and playful face paint. P
atrick kept followers updated through her Instagram on Sunday, August 31, beginning with a group photo featuring friends amidst the festival's iconic art installations.
"It was an epic burn. Well … technically nothing has burned as of right now due to the rain but it was beyond memorable!!!" she noted, referencing the severe weather that stranded many attendees, including herself.
"Burn Baby! So fun to see the friends I have made over the last 4 years!" she added above the group shot. Patrick decided to treat fans to a "Quick Burning Man Photo Dump," showcasing her fit physique in each post.
The celebrated female driver, who retired in 2018, proved she remains in peak condition. Many of her outfits highlighted her abs, perfectly suited for the hot desert climate.
In one standout photo, Patrick wore a dark blue top adorned with golden jewelry paired with a flowing white skirt. Behind her was the Afterlife Reincarnate installation, described as "an ethereal and whimsical dreamland beyond our lifetime" on its official Facebook page.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In another snap, she commanded attention in all gold, from her spiked crown to her glamorous dress, with a friend cycling by in a coordinating bikini.
A subsequent post revealed the entirely backless design that paired perfectly with white shoes, socks and underwear.
This year's Burning Man experience marked a change for Patrick compared to her outing last year, where she posted photos kissing an unidentified man, her first public appearance with a love interest since her split from Carter Comstock in 2022.
"In dust we trust. 🌪️," Patrick declared in her 2024 festival posts. "That week of the year 80,000 of us drive out to the middle of nowhere Nevada to live in an alternate reality where the currency is hugs, love and helping each other. ❤️."
"I have never seen a better fireworks show than the night they burned the man," she remarked in another update. "What a wild week of beautiful skies, cool art, hot days, cold nights, DJs from 5 PM to 8 AM, weird sleeping hours, and amazing people waiting for you no matter what hours you are awake! 🙏🏼"