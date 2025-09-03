CELEBRITY STYLE AND FASHION NEWS Danica Patrick Dazzles in Show-Stopping Outfits at Burning Man: Hot Photos Source: @danicapatrick/Instagram Danica Patrick stunned fans with her daring looks at Burning Man. OK! Staff Sept. 3 2025, Published 7:15 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Danica Patrick has swapped the mountain air of Colorado for the sandy expanses of Nevada's Black Rock Desert, making waves at this year's Burning Man festival, which spanned from August 24 to September 1. The 43-year-old former professional race car driver is no stranger to the vibrant desert scene, and she showcased an array of striking outfits, including colorful bikinis, a shimmering golden crown and playful face paint. P atrick kept followers updated through her Instagram on Sunday, August 31, beginning with a group photo featuring friends amidst the festival's iconic art installations.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @danicapatrick/Instagram Danica Patrick said the festival was 'beyond memorable.'

Article continues below advertisement

"It was an epic burn. Well … technically nothing has burned as of right now due to the rain but it was beyond memorable!!!" she noted, referencing the severe weather that stranded many attendees, including herself. "Burn Baby! So fun to see the friends I have made over the last 4 years!" she added above the group shot. Patrick decided to treat fans to a "Quick Burning Man Photo Dump," showcasing her fit physique in each post.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @danicapatrick/Instagram Danica Patrick flaunted her ripped physique in sunny Arizona.

Article continues below advertisement

The celebrated female driver, who retired in 2018, proved she remains in peak condition. Many of her outfits highlighted her abs, perfectly suited for the hot desert climate. In one standout photo, Patrick wore a dark blue top adorned with golden jewelry paired with a flowing white skirt. Behind her was the Afterlife Reincarnate installation, described as "an ethereal and whimsical dreamland beyond our lifetime" on its official Facebook page.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In another snap, she commanded attention in all gold, from her spiked crown to her glamorous dress, with a friend cycling by in a coordinating bikini. A subsequent post revealed the entirely backless design that paired perfectly with white shoes, socks and underwear.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @danicapatrick/Instagram Danica Patrick retired from professional racing in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

This year's Burning Man experience marked a change for Patrick compared to her outing last year, where she posted photos kissing an unidentified man, her first public appearance with a love interest since her split from Carter Comstock in 2022. "In dust we trust. 🌪️," Patrick declared in her 2024 festival posts. "That week of the year 80,000 of us drive out to the middle of nowhere Nevada to live in an alternate reality where the currency is hugs, love and helping each other. ❤️."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @danicapatrick/Instagram Danica Patrick also attended Burning Man 2024, where she was spotted kissing a man.