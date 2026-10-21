Former Race Car Driver Danica Patrick Gushes Over President After Attending Kansas Rally: 'There Will Never Be Another Donald J. Trump!'

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Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick shared a glowing tribute to President Donald Trump after joining him aboard Air Force One for a trip to Kansas. The former racing star praised Trump's personality and leadership while encouraging Americans to turn out for the upcoming midterm elections.

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Danica Patrick Praises Donald Trump's Personality

Source: MEGA Danica Patrick praised Donald Trump's personality, calling him 'funny' and 'obviously interesting.'

Patrick took to Instagram on October 21 to share her experience with the president. "I wish you could all have just 5 minutes with [@potus]! He is so easy to talk to and SO fun to listen to!" she wrote. "He's a great storyteller... funny and obviously interesting. He is also very curious what your opinion is pertaining to any topic. And of course he is really into sports, which I love!" Patrick added. The former race car driver went on to deliver an enthusiastic declaration about the president, writing, "There will never be another Donald J. Trump!" "He not only loves his country deeply but delivers intelligence, leadership, entertainment, and humor all day long," she continued.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @DANICAPATRICK/INSTAGRAM Danica Patrick declared, 'There will never be another Donald J. Trump!'

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Danica Patrick Urges Americans to Vote

Source: MEGA Danica Trump also urged people to vote in the midterm elections.

Patrick also used her post to encourage her followers to participate in the midterm elections. "Our job was not done with the election 2 years ago. Big shifts take time, and we have to keep showing up! Let's help him and his amazing staff make the most of the last half of his presidency by getting out there and voting in 2 weeks! Keeping the House and Senate [ensures] this rational and patriotic momentum keeps going!!!!!!" she detailed. Patrick added, "Midterms matter."

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Inside Dancia Patrick's Air Force One Experience

Source: MEGA Danica Patrick shared her excitement about riding aboard Air Force One and Donald Trump's presidential limousine.

The driver also shared her excitement about the travel arrangements. "But can we just talk about the fact that I got to ride on Air Force 1 AND in the Beast (for a 30 min ride?!)!!!! What a life. So grateful," she shared with her followers. Patrick documented parts of the trip on Instagram Stories before departing Washington, D.C., including photos of the presidential aircraft and her lunch aboard the plane.

Donald Trump Introduces Danica Patrick at Kansas Rally

Source: MEGA Donald Trump introduced Danica Patrick at his Kansas rally, calling her 'one of the greatest race car drivers.'