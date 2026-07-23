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Danielle Fishel Reveals the Most 'Thoughtful' Gift Best Friend Lance Bass Got Her While He Was on Tour in the '90s

pic of Danielle Fishel & Lance Bass.
Source: @lancebass/Instagram

Danielle Fishel revealed the 'thoughtful' gift her pal Lance Bass got her while he was on tour in the '90s.

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July 23 2026, Published 3:48 p.m. ET

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Danielle Fishel and Lance Bass couldn't help but brag about their gift-giving skills during a recent interview.

"Lance gave me a gift back in 1999. He had been on tour in Italy — well, not Italy, all of Europe — and you bought me a little gift from every country you went to," the Boy Meets World alum, 45, said during a candid conversation with host John Battagliese, which streams for free on QVC+/HSN+. "So thoughtful!"

"You brought me back little... I think there were pajamas. There was a little Prada bag. So many cute things. Also, in Hawaii, he went — I was going to say fishing. You didn't really go fishing. It was looking for the pearl in the oyster," she continued. "You shuck the oyster, find the pearl, and then they put it into a dolphin necklace."

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image of The pair used to date.
Source: QVC

The pair used to date.

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"How romantic is that?" the *NSYNC member, 47, quipped.

For his part, Bass said he enjoys "experiences."

"Again, stuff just kind of... you know, it builds up. So I really love being able to give experiences to my kids. Even if it's a trip down the street to Disneyland or getting an RV and taking a road trip up the coast, I like that. I like giving them fun memories," he explained.

The pair, who are the network's co-Chief Cheer Officers and have been besties for a long time, also spoke about their holiday traditions.

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image of Danielle Fishel complimented Lance Bass' gift-giving skills.
Source: QVC

Danielle Fishel complimented Lance Bass' gift-giving skills.

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"I will watch A Christmas Story 20 times during December, and I don't care that they took it off TBS — or whatever it was on. I will watch it every year, 20 times," Bass, who shares two kids with husband Michael Turchin, said. "It'll go between A Christmas Story, Christmas Vacation, and, you know, Elf is in there now. There are a lot of new traditions, but Christmas Vacation and A Christmas Story are the two that I grew up on, and that is my Christmas. And of course, Home Alone."

"I will die on this hill that we should all sleep in on Christmas morning," the actress, who shares two kids with husband Jensen Karp, added. "We should stay up late on Christmas Eve and sleep in on Christmas Day. And I cannot convince my children."

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image of The duo spoke about their Christmas traditions in a new interview.
Source: @lancebass/Instagram

The duo spoke about their Christmas traditions in a new interview.

The two previously gushed to OK! about their unique bond.

"I’m so fortunate. This industry can chew people up and spit them out, but we’ve been able to ebb and flow. There were times I thought, 'Is this the end?' Before Girl Meets World, I was actually going to get my master’s in marriage and family therapy — and I was happy on that path. Then the show came along, I started directing… just being able to adapt has been huge. I think a lot of it also comes down to the relationships we’ve built. I’ll say it — we’re both good, authentic people. We’re easy to work with, we haven’t burned bridges, and that goes a long way," she shared. "You always want to evolve in an industry you love. I had no idea where I’d be this many years later, but I hoped I’d still be here doing what I love. I feel very lucky I’m still entertaining people —I haven’t been kicked out yet."

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