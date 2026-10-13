Veteran Actor Danny Trejo 'Handcuffed' by Contract to 'Stupid' Pro-ICE Movie, Says Son Amid Fan Outrage
Oct. 13 2026, Published 11:16 a.m. ET
Veteran actor Danny Trejo was hoodwinked into starring in Pawn Shop, The Daily Wire's pro-ICE movie that mocks the killing of Renee Good, according to his son.
In an Instagram Stories post, Gilbert Trejo said his 82-year-old father was given a brief, vague summary of the project and had no idea who Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro was before he signed onto the film, and is now "handcuffed" to the movie despite his reservations about its political content.
Gilbert Trejo Says Father Danny Was Not Given Honest Summary of Project
According to Gilbert, Danny's agent sold the project to him without revealing its actual premise.
"He was booked on a film, it’s not pro-ICE, it’s not overtly pro anything," Gilbert wrote. "His agent described it as ‘a complicated story about a complicated time, where everyone looks bad except you, the hardworking Mexican shop owner who just wants peace.’"
“He jumped at the idea of playing a good guy," Gilbert continued. "About 2 weeks into shooting everyone, including us, found out Ben Shapiro was involved. My 82-year-old dad has never heard of Ben Shapiro, I had to explain to him who that is, and what kind of guy he is. My dad contractually can’t bad mouth him, the film, or walk away without being sued for breach of contract. He couldn’t even release the statement he wanted to.”
'Pawn Shop' Will Mock Renee Good
Pawn Shop's script makes clear it will be transparently pro-ICE, anti-liberal propaganda from The Daily Wire. The general plot concerns Antifa protests outside a Minnesota pawn shop as ICE attempts to detain a Mexican gang leader. Trejo's character, the owner of the titular shop, aids the ICE agents as they battle liberal hordes, including a blue-haired caricature of Renee Good who hits an ICE agent with her car before she is shot by federal agents.
Gilbert complained that the movie was sold to his father as a generic action movie where he's the hero, and now he feels as though he's betraying his Mexican brethren.
"It’s f----- up," he said. "He’s handcuffed to this stupid project, and swaths of people have instantly turned their back on him without knowing any of the facts. Ben Shapiro got Mexicans to abandon one of their heroes, got his own name to the top of Google’s searches, and made us look like angry fools lacking any nuance. He wins.”
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Danny Trejo Addressed the Backlash in a Statement
Danny did address the backlash and fan outrage in a statement last week, though he was careful to avoid criticizing the film or speak on any of the real world events that inspired it.
“Hey everyone. I want to address some social media comments about me,” he said. “Make no mistake. I am a proud Mexican who has always been and will always be a supporter of my community. I am also obviously, pro-immigrant. I am not pro-ICE. I know where I come from and I know our struggles. I am an actor. My job is to tell a story. God Bless you, Danny.”
Montana Residents Fight Production
In addition to the social media backlash, the film has faced resistance from locals of the Montana town where it's being filmed.
Residents of Livingston, Mont., were also not told about the content of the film before shooting began. Once it became clear that a Daily Wire production was being filmed in their neighborhood, protests and organized resistance followed.
Residents drove by the set honking their horns in order to interrupt filming, while the town's council worked to suspend the production's filming permit.
"We want them to know: Don’t come do this s--- in our town,” one resident told The Bulwark.