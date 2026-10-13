Veteran Actor Danny Trejo 'Handcuffed' by Contract to 'Stupid' Pro-ICE Movie, Says Son Amid Fan Outrage

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Veteran actor Danny Trejo was hoodwinked into starring in Pawn Shop, The Daily Wire's pro-ICE movie that mocks the killing of Renee Good, according to his son. In an Instagram Stories post, Gilbert Trejo said his 82-year-old father was given a brief, vague summary of the project and had no idea who Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro was before he signed onto the film, and is now "handcuffed" to the movie despite his reservations about its political content.

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Gilbert Trejo Says Father Danny Was Not Given Honest Summary of Project

Source: MEGA Danny Trejo's son said his father was not aware of the film's connection to Ben Shapiro.

According to Gilbert, Danny's agent sold the project to him without revealing its actual premise. "He was booked on a film, it’s not pro-ICE, it’s not overtly pro anything," Gilbert wrote. "His agent described it as ‘a complicated story about a complicated time, where everyone looks bad except you, the hardworking Mexican shop owner who just wants peace.’" “He jumped at the idea of playing a good guy," Gilbert continued. "About 2 weeks into shooting everyone, including us, found out Ben Shapiro was involved. My 82-year-old dad has never heard of Ben Shapiro, I had to explain to him who that is, and what kind of guy he is. My dad contractually can’t bad mouth him, the film, or walk away without being sued for breach of contract. He couldn’t even release the statement he wanted to.”

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'Pawn Shop' Will Mock Renee Good

Source: MEGA The film was inspired by Minneapolis ICE protests.

Pawn Shop's script makes clear it will be transparently pro-ICE, anti-liberal propaganda from The Daily Wire. The general plot concerns Antifa protests outside a Minnesota pawn shop as ICE attempts to detain a Mexican gang leader. Trejo's character, the owner of the titular shop, aids the ICE agents as they battle liberal hordes, including a blue-haired caricature of Renee Good who hits an ICE agent with her car before she is shot by federal agents. Gilbert complained that the movie was sold to his father as a generic action movie where he's the hero, and now he feels as though he's betraying his Mexican brethren. "It’s f----- up," he said. "He’s handcuffed to this stupid project, and swaths of people have instantly turned their back on him without knowing any of the facts. Ben Shapiro got Mexicans to abandon one of their heroes, got his own name to the top of Google’s searches, and made us look like angry fools lacking any nuance. He wins.”

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Danny Trejo Addressed the Backlash in a Statement

Source: MEGA Danny Trejo tried to address the backlash.

Danny did address the backlash and fan outrage in a statement last week, though he was careful to avoid criticizing the film or speak on any of the real world events that inspired it. “Hey everyone. I want to address some social media comments about me,” he said. “Make no mistake. I am a proud Mexican who has always been and will always be a supporter of my community. I am also obviously, pro-immigrant. I am not pro-ICE. I know where I come from and I know our struggles. I am an actor. My job is to tell a story. God Bless you, Danny.”

Montana Residents Fight Production

Source: MEGA Danny Trejo didn't know who Ben Shapiro was.