COUPLES Daryl Hannah and Neil Young 'Love Their Life Out of the Spotlight' After Escaping the 'Pressure Cooker' Environment of L.A. Source: MEGA Daryl Hannah and Neil Young 'love their life out of the spotlight' after escaping the 'pressure cooker' environment of L.A., according to an insider.

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young couldn’t be happier since moving out of Los Angeles and into rural Canada.

Source: MEGA Neil Young has dual citizenship in the U.S. and Canada.

“They love their life out of the spotlight and the pressure cooker that is L.A.,” a source said. “Daryl doesn’t go into a lot of detail about what exactly she went through during her time in Hollywood, but she has said that some of her experiences were gnarly enough that she gets anxiety whenever she sees trailers set up for a movie set.” Hannah made a rare appearance at the 2025 Oscars, where she presented the award for Best Film Editing to Anora director, editor and writer Sean Baker. Rather than wear an opulent gown, the Kill Bill actress wore a white button-up shirt over a mesh top. She added platform heels and a stunning piece of diamond jewelry to round out the look.

Source: MEGA Daryl Hannah starred in 'Kill Bill.'

Prior to the Oscars, Hannah had not made a public appearance since February 7 at a post-screening Q&A event for Young’s Heart of Gold documentary, which followed his 2023 tour. Before that, she appeared at the 2023 Grammy Awards — five years after appearing at the 2018 South by Southwest film festival. The insider explained Hannah doesn’t “have to worry about running across” anything that made her time in Hollywood so awful now that she’s in Canada. “Where she’s living now, it’s the middle of nowhere,” they elaborated. “She loves the peace and quiet they have where they live, they’re really able to focus on their art. Neil is still making music, she’s working on another movie about him, which she loves doing, moving far away from L.A. has brought her a lot of peace.”

Source: MEGA Neil Young confirmed he lives in an 'old cottage on the lake' in Canada.

As for Young, the source shared leaving the U.S. was a good move for him. “Neil is very happy to be spending the lion’s share of his time in Canada these days,” they added. “It’s no secret he does not agree with the current political direction the United States is taking so just for the sake of his blood pressure he’s better off living in Canada.”

Source: MEGA Daryl Hannah rarely makes public appearances.