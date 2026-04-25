Dave Chappelle Turns on 'Petty' Donald Trump in Major Shift From 2016
April 25 2026, Published 5:30 a.m. ET
Dave Chappelle once asked audiences to give President Donald Trump a chance. Now, nearly a decade later, the comedian sounds like he’s done waiting.
In a recent PBS NewsHour appearance, Chappelle laughed off a question about Trump’s performance before offering a blunt assessment: “Nobody wants to feel this way. I don’t think anybody wanted a war. They definitely didn’t want to arguably lose one.”
He noted that while most people want “some semblance of peace,” their ideas on what threatens that peace naturally differ.
“Being a president seems like an opportunity to be a very unifying force,” he added. “And I feel like perhaps, he squandered that opportunity, to put it lightly.”
From ‘Give Him a Chance’ to Open Critique
The shift marks a notable evolution for a comedian who, in 2016, famously told Saturday Night Live viewers, “I’m wishing Donald Trump luck, and I’m going to give him a chance.” By 2024, that tone had already somewhat hardened, with Chappelle urging the president to “do better next time” and “not forget your humanity.”
In an “Actors on Actors” interview for Variety last year, he admitted those remarks hadn’t “aged well,” but he admitted to PBS he still stands by that monologue.
“I reminded him that everyone on earth is counting on him,” Chapelle explained.
“I made the point that the presidency is no place for a petty person… anyone in any type of leadership position, or even like a nightclub comedian like me, we have to suffer slights and injuries, and we have to kind of just let some things go,” he said, adding that Trump seems to be doing the opposite.
“I did resent that the Republican Party ran on transgender jokes,” he added. “It’s not what I was doing.”
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Comedy as Political Influence
“Chappelle’s comedy lands because he’s taken fire from both sides of the political spectrum,” said Christopher Lee of Foresight Strategic Advisors.
“Chappelle’s material on Trump and MAGA works because it zeroes in on Trump’s lack of basic empathy on issues like immigration and the economy,” Lee added. “That kind of humor is instantly relatable in communities across America, and it can move opinion in ways a 30-second TV spot or direct mail piece often cannot.”
A Double-Edged Spotlight
At the same time, speaking out comes with risks. According to body language and communications expert Dr. Lillian Glass, Chappelle’s status amplifies both impact and backlash.
“Dave Chappell is the leading comedian of our generation… So when Chappell speaks people listen,” she said.
That tension is something Chappelle himself has acknowledged, noting that his work has been “politically weaponized” in ways he never intended.
“When a beloved comedian speaks about a political figure, while people do listen it can land either way,” Glass noted. “It can alienate supporters of the politicians or reinforce opponents.”