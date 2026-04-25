Dave Chappelle Turns on 'Petty' Donald Trump in Major Shift From 2016

Article continues below advertisement

Dave Chappelle once asked audiences to give President Donald Trump a chance. Now, nearly a decade later, the comedian sounds like he’s done waiting. In a recent PBS NewsHour appearance, Chappelle laughed off a question about Trump’s performance before offering a blunt assessment: “Nobody wants to feel this way. I don’t think anybody wanted a war. They definitely didn’t want to arguably lose one.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA He reflected on Donald Trump’s leadership as a missed opportunity for unity.

He noted that while most people want “some semblance of peace,” their ideas on what threatens that peace naturally differ. “Being a president seems like an opportunity to be a very unifying force,” he added. “And I feel like perhaps, he squandered that opportunity, to put it lightly.”

Article continues below advertisement

From ‘Give Him a Chance’ to Open Critique

Source: MEGA Dave Chappelle revisited his 2016 ‘give him a chance’ stance.

The shift marks a notable evolution for a comedian who, in 2016, famously told Saturday Night Live viewers, “I’m wishing Donald Trump luck, and I’m going to give him a chance.” By 2024, that tone had already somewhat hardened, with Chappelle urging the president to “do better next time” and “not forget your humanity.” In an “Actors on Actors” interview for Variety last year, he admitted those remarks hadn’t “aged well,” but he admitted to PBS he still stands by that monologue. “I reminded him that everyone on earth is counting on him,” Chapelle explained. “I made the point that the presidency is no place for a petty person… anyone in any type of leadership position, or even like a nightclub comedian like me, we have to suffer slights and injuries, and we have to kind of just let some things go,” he said, adding that Trump seems to be doing the opposite. “I did resent that the Republican Party ran on transgender jokes,” he added. “It’s not what I was doing.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Comedy as Political Influence

Source: MEGA Experts say his comedy continues to shape political perception.

“Chappelle’s comedy lands because he’s taken fire from both sides of the political spectrum,” said Christopher Lee of Foresight Strategic Advisors. “Chappelle’s material on Trump and MAGA works because it zeroes in on Trump’s lack of basic empathy on issues like immigration and the economy,” Lee added. “That kind of humor is instantly relatable in communities across America, and it can move opinion in ways a 30-second TV spot or direct mail piece often cannot.”

A Double-Edged Spotlight

Source: MEGA His comments highlight both influence and potential backlash.