David Charvet Weighs in on Returning to 'Baywatch' Remake: 'We'll See What Happens!'
Sept. 21 2026, Published 1:48 p.m. ET
David Charvet could very well be part of the Baywatch remake.
The OG star shared his thoughts on whether he'd ever return to the cult show, which ended in 2001.
David Charvet Shared What It Would Take for Him to Go Back to 'Baywatch'
During an event for the reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Entertainment Tonight asked Charvet, "What's it gonna take to get you back on that beach?"
He replied, "A great storyline. You know, Baywatch, our time, 25 years ago, was really about — we had an incredible cast. We were very close."
He went on to make a parallel to the new show he's on.
"Kind of what we achieved a little bit on Special Forces was kind of like the feeling back then on Baywatch," he explained.
"For me it's always about, 'What am I doing this for, and is there a real story behind it?' Who knows! We'll see what happens. I'm definitely talking to the executives and figuring it out, so we'll see what happens. Stay tuned."
David Charvet Rose to Fame in the Original 'Baywatch'
Charvet is best known for portraying Matt Brody on the original Baywatch, which ran between 1989 and 2001 (though Charvet himself was only on the show from '92 to '96).
Baywatch also memorably starred Pamela Anderson, David Hasselhoff, Yasmine Bleeth, Carmen Electra and Jason Momoa.
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About the Highly Anticipated 'Baywatch' Remake
A new Baywatch era is being ushered in, scheduled for January 2027.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Fox show will star Stephen Amell, Jessica Belkin, Hassie Harrison, Noah Beck, Shay Mitchell, Brooks Nader and Thaddeus LaGrone, among others.
Several stars are already reprising their original roles, including Kelly Packard, Michael Bergin, Erika Eleniak and David Chokachi.
David Charvet Is Making His Triumphant TV Return
In the meantime, the actor is focusing on his new reality show, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.
The show's fifth season premieres September 24 on Fox and the next day on Hulu and features a celebrity cast including Charvet, Candace Cameron Bure, Brandi Glanville, Oliver Hudson, Ruby Rose, George Santos and Bre Tiesi.
The show follows celebrities as they endure grueling challenges modeled after the training exercises used by real-life special forces.
This time around, they're heading to Malaysia to see who can outlast the rest, per Entertainment Weekly.