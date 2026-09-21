David Charvet Weighs in on Returning to 'Baywatch' Remake: 'We'll See What Happens!'

David Charvet weighed in whether he will return to the beach!

The OG star shared his thoughts on whether he'd ever return to the cult show, which ended in 2001.

David Charvet could very well be part of the Baywatch remake.

David Charvet explained what it would take for him to return to 'Baywatch.'

During an event for the reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Entertainment Tonight asked Charvet, "What's it gonna take to get you back on that beach?"

He replied, "A great storyline. You know, Baywatch, our time, 25 years ago, was really about — we had an incredible cast. We were very close."

He went on to make a parallel to the new show he's on.

"Kind of what we achieved a little bit on Special Forces was kind of like the feeling back then on Baywatch," he explained.

"For me it's always about, 'What am I doing this for, and is there a real story behind it?' Who knows! We'll see what happens. I'm definitely talking to the executives and figuring it out, so we'll see what happens. Stay tuned."