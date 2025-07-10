or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
superman
Top Slots

Will David Corenswet Be the Hero Who Rescues the 'Superman' Reboot?

Photo of David Corenswet
Source: Mega

David Corenswet stepped into the spotlight at CinemaCon ahead of DC Studios’ high-stakes 'Superman' reboot, which may determine the future of the franchise.

By:

July 10 2025, Published 10:36 a.m. ET

David Corenswet is preparing to take on the role of Superman in Warner Bros.’ upcoming reboot of the iconic superhero franchise, a project that could determine the future of DC Studios’ cinematic universe.

Corenswet appeared at Warner Bros.’ presentation during CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where he joined writer-director James Gunn, costar Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) and Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor) to preview the highly anticipated film. The studio is betting heavily on the reboot as the foundation for a new slate of interconnected DC films and series.

Photo of David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult
Source: Mega

David Corenswet joined James Gunn, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult at CinemaCon.

The project marks the first Superman film under the leadership of Gunn and DC Studios co-chair Peter Safran. The reboot follows a series of mixed critical and box office performances for previous DC titles and is viewed as a critical test of the studio’s long-term superhero strategy.

Corenswet, who has previously appeared in Pearl and The Politician, acknowledged the pressure that comes with stepping into such a prominent role. In an interview ahead of the presentation, he expressed his preference for privacy and a quieter lifestyle, admitting that the visibility of playing Superman could be a personal challenge.

Photo of David Corenswet
Source: Mega

David Corenswet admitted he’s 'an introvert' ahead of taking the role.

"I'm an introvert," he said. "I don't particularly like going out. This is where I hope that I'm, well, cut out for this."

While fans continue to debate whether Superman can still resonate with modern audiences, Gunn has expressed confidence in both the direction of the film and Corenswet's ability to carry it.

superman

Corenswet underwent an intensive and disciplined regimen to prepare for his role as Superman in the 2025 reboot.

Corenswet's physical transformation was significant. He aimed to gain considerable muscle mass, eventually reaching a peak of around 238 pounds during his training and trained five to six days a week during pre-production. He also followed a high-calorie diet, and core strength.

Photo of David Corenswet
Source: Mega

The star bulked up for the role.

Superman's history is punctuated by significant reboots that redefine his character and continuity.

Iconic comic reboots include John Byrne's The Man of Steel (1986), which modernized Lex Luthor and emphasized Clark Kent's humanity and The New 52 (2011), offering a younger and edgier hero. DC Rebirth (2016) then aimed to restore classic elements, notably bringing back a married Superman with his son, Jon Kent.

Photo of David Corenswet
Source: Mega

‘Superman’ marks the first film under James Gunn and Peter Safran’s leadership at DC Studios.

The reboot, simply titled Superman, is scheduled to release on July 11. It aims for a more hopeful and optimistic tone, focusing on a younger Clark Kent balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing, while already established as Superman and a Daily Planet journalist.

With box office trends showing continued success for franchises like Batman and Spider-Man, Warner Bros. is positioning Superman as a critical pivot point in redefining its superhero portfolio.

