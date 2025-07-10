Will David Corenswet Be the Hero Who Rescues the 'Superman' Reboot?

David Corenswet is preparing to take on the role of Superman in Warner Bros.’ upcoming reboot of the iconic superhero franchise, a project that could determine the future of DC Studios’ cinematic universe.

Corenswet appeared at Warner Bros.’ presentation during CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where he joined writer-director James Gunn, costar Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) and Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor) to preview the highly anticipated film. The studio is betting heavily on the reboot as the foundation for a new slate of interconnected DC films and series.