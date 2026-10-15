david dobrik kicks off nyfw with an at the table dinner

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David Dobrik and Jack Goldburg brought creators, athletes, and tastemakers together for an evening that paired Fashion Week festivities with support for New York communities.

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Source: image credit @shotalive NICK VANSTEENBERGHE

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New York Fashion Week started around the dinner table for David Dobrik and Jack Goldburg. On September 9, the WAVERS co-founder and the founder of Jack’s Dining Room hosted an intimate AT THE TABLE dinner at Ketchy Shuby in New York City. The gathering brought together creators, athletes, entrepreneurs, and media personalities while drawing attention to the Goldburg Family Foundation’s food pantry and scholarship programs.

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Source: image credit Josh Sobel ROBERT GOLDBURG, BREECE HALL, JACKS DINING ROOM

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The guest list crossed several corners of entertainment and pop culture. Dixie D’Amelio and Natalie Noel were among the creators in attendance, while New York Jets running back Breece Hall brought professional sports into the mix. Kendall Washington, Nicolas Vansteenberghe, Shiggy, Summer House stars Jesse Solomon and Ben Waddell, Zach Dereniowski, Kit Keenan, and Lauren Wolfe joined the NYFW gathering.

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Source: SUPPLIED BEN WADELL (LEFT)

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Dobrik and Goldburg Take AT THE TABLE Into the Night The evening began at 7 p.m. with cocktails, during which guests mingled and sampled the newest WAVERS Crisps by DOUGHBRIK’S lineup. From there, the guests sat down for a multi-course, family-style dinner featuring Ketchy Shuby dishes including Rigatoni Vodka, Roasted Chicken, and Miso-Glazed Salmon. Dinner did not mark the end of the night. Dobrik and Goldburg were later surprised with a dessert presentation, caught on camera in true Dobrik fashion. The gathering then shifted into an after-party that kept the group at Ketchy Shuby well into the night.

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Source: SUPPLIED DIXIE D'AMELIO (RIGHT)

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Tomorrow’s Group worked behind the scenes on the concept and execution of AT THE TABLE, including branding, guest list strategy, and event curation. The company also led public relations surrounding the event for Dobrik, Jack’s Dining Room, WAVERS, and the Goldburg Family Foundation.

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Source: SUPPLIED ZACH DERENIOWSKI (LEFT)

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A Fashion Week Dinner With a Community Connection The Fashion Week setting gave the Goldburg Family Foundation an opportunity to bring attention to its work in New York City. Its programs include a food pantry serving neighbors in need and scholarships intended to create opportunities for underserved students.

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Source: SUPPLIED SHIGGY (LEFT) BREECE HALL (RIGHT)

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Food also provided a natural connection between the dinner and the foundation’s community programs. While guests gathered at Ketchy Shuby for one of the opening events of Fashion Week, the partnership aimed to raise awareness of food insecurity and the foundation’s work with New York communities.

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Source: SUPPLIED KIT KEENAN (RIGHT)

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WAVERS and the Goldburg Family Foundation also hosted a booth at the Yes Chef Food Fest at Citi Field in late September.

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Source: SUPPLIED NICOLAS VANSTEENBERGHE (FAR LEFT) KENDALL WASHINGTON (FAR RIGHT)

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WAVERS Brings Its Newest Lineup to the Dinner

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Source: SUPPLIED JESSE SOLOMON (LEFT)

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AT THE TABLE also introduced guests to the newest WAVERS lineup. The four flavors include Late Night Pizza, Spicy Pickle, Extra Cheesy, and Hot Honey. The crisps are now made with avocado oil and gluten-free ingredients, and they are positioned by the brand as non-GMO. The lineup comes in 4-ounce U.S. bags and 80-gram international bags.

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Source: SUPPLIED LAUREN WOLFE (IN RED) NICOLAS VANSTEENBERGHE (FAR RIGHT)

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For Dobrik and Goldburg, AT THE TABLE brought the social side of New York Fashion Week together with an opportunity to give the Goldburg Family Foundation greater visibility.