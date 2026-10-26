Dax Shepard Admits His 'Anarchist Point of View' Made Him Reluctant to Marry Kristen Bell

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Dax Shepard once thought he could spend his entire life with Kristen Bell without getting married to her. He looked back at his initial decision during the latest episode of his "Armchair Expert" podcast, revealing his resistance to marriage and how an emotional Christmas Eve with his family ultimately changed his mind.

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Why Shepard Didn't Believe in Marriage

Source: MEGA Shepard didn't like the idea of legal marriage.

Shepard revealed that he once believed marriage was unnecessary, arguing that a legal document could not determine how partners treated one another. Bell recalled his position during their podcast conversation. "A piece of paper filed at a courthouse somewhere in California is not going to dictate how I treat you," Shepard had told her. "It's just not, and so I'm going to treat you well and act like your partner for the rest of your life." He called this an "anarchist point of view," asking why the government should have a say in whether two people want to live together. "I don't have to ask the state of California if we can be together, and then ask them if we cannot be together," he said. Additionally, both Bell and Shepard grew up witnessing multiple divorces within their families, which shaped their views on marriage and led them to question the institution.

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'I Kind of Like That Tradition'

Source: MEGA Bell was ready to accept the way Shepard wanted to keep their relationship.

Despite their differing views, the Nobody Wants This star revealed that she never pressured Shepard to change his mind about marriage. She was comfortable with the idea of skipping a traditional wedding because he already treated her like his wife. Bell recalled, "You told me why. I didn’t think there would ever be an answer because I was like, ‘I kind of like that tradition.'" Although Bell appreciated the idea of marriage, she felt secure in the relationship they had built and was willing to continue their life together without officially tying the knot.

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A Christmas Eve Changed His Mind

Source: MEGA A family dinner became a turning point in Shepard's life.

Shepard changed his mind about marriage after Bell arranged for his parents to travel from Detroit to California to spend the holiday with them. "We had this beautiful Christmas Eve with my family," he recalled. Later that night, the Veronica Mars actress spoke about how grateful she was for their little family, which is when Shepard suddenly felt ready to get married. "I was like, 'F--- it, I'm just gonna go get the ring now,'" he said. The Hit and Run star had already bought an engagement ring and wasted no time in proposing to his favorite woman.

Bell Was Overwhelmed by the Proposal

Source: MEGA Bell revealed feeling 'overwhelmed' when Shepard got down on his knee.