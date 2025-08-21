De-Extinction Gets a Superstar: Dr. Andrew Pask Joins Hollywood Backed Colossal Biosciences

A new rockstar is joining the world of conservation. Dr. Andrew Pask, a man who has been living the scientific life in his lab in Melbourne, is now officially the new Chief Biology Officer at Dallas based de-extinction company, Colossal Biosciences. This isn't just a corporate move; it's a game-changer for a company that's trying to do the impossible.

Pask is the guy who has spent two decades obsessed with bringing back the thylacine—the legendary Tasmanian tiger native to Australia. An animal that went extinct in the 1930s, celebrities like the Hemsworth brothers (Chris, Luke, and Liam) and Leonardo DiCaprio have lent their names to support Colossal and restore biodiversity to Australia and bring back the marsupial to its native Tasmanian habitat.

Pask has been the quiet leader of the Thylacine Integrated Genomic Restoration Research Lab (TIGGR), a place where the biggest, most mind-bending ideas about de-extinction are put to the test. Now, under a new partnership with the University of Melbourne, Colossal is bringing the entire show under its own roof, opening up a new office in Australia, a place that's a lot like the rock-and-roll capital of extinction. Pask agrees, "This is an extraordinary opportunity to help shape the future of de-extinction and species preservation science," he said. Colossal is bringing together the brightest minds, the boldest ideas, and the most powerful tools in biotechnology. I'm thrilled to help lead this team at the forefront of de-extinction research, not just to bring back lost species, but to apply those technologies in real-time to save those still with us."