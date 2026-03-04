NEWS 'Deadliest Catch' Star's Chilling Death Caught on Camera as Crew 'Did Everything They Could' to Save 25-Year-Old at Sea Source: gofundme Todd Meadows fell overboard from the fishing vessel Aleutian Lady on February 25. Allie Fasanella March 4 2026, Published 4:49 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Todd Meadows' tragic death was caught on camera, it's been revealed. The Deadliest Catch deckhand, 25, fell overboard on February 25 while crabbing in Alaskan waters. He was just 25. "Discovery is done filming, but there was a producer and a deck cam guy on the boat for the past two months filming for season 22 of the show," Meadows' bunkmate Trey John Green III told an outlet on Tuesday, March 3. "It was filmed, unfortunately."

It's Unclear What Will Happen to the Footage

Source: gofundme Trey John Green III is uncertain what Discovery Channel will do with the footage.

"There is a deck cam as well that records 24-7, everything, and it caught everything from the incident as well," he noted, adding that he's not sure what will happen with the footage. In response to Meadows' death being caught on camera, his mother told TMZ: "We don’t want to see any footage from the accident and do not want Discovery to air any of that footage or make money off of our son’s death. We hope they only air good things of Todd on that boat." Green, a fellow star of the long-running Discovery Channel reality show, insisted the crew "did everything [they] could to save him," but the situation "unfortunately ended in tragedy." The fisherman added the fatal incident was "none of Todd's fault" and he had been "doing a great job."

'Deadliest Catch' Crew Taking Time Off to Mourn Todd Meadows

Source: Trey John Green III/Facebook The fisherman said Todd Meadows was an 'amazing human.'

Green explained that trying to save someone’s life is "no easy task" when you're "out at sea." He also described Meadows as an "amazing human." Green shared that the crew is taking some time to be with their loved ones as they mourn the fisherman. "Captain Rick Shelford just dropped me off at the airport in Dutch Harbor," he said. "We are flying home for just a few days then going back to finish the season."

'The Most Tragic Day in the History of the Aleutian Lady'

Source: gofundme Todd Meadows was a new member of the crew, the fishing vessel's captain revealed.

Shelford confirmed Meadows’ untimely passing via a Facebook post on Sunday, March 1. "February 25, 2026, was the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian lady on the Bering Sea. We lost our brother, Todd Meadows," he wrote. "Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family," the captain continued. "His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away."

'How Can We Possibly Continue?'

Source: gofundme The crew is taking time off to mourn the young fisherman.