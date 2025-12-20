December 21 — Universal Meditation Day: Your Gate to Freedom

Article continues below advertisement

There is no other way to be free and still fully experience life in a human body. No matter how much we struggle, rush, or try to control life, there is a place beyond the body and the polluted mind — a place where only meditation can bring us to rest. This is where we meet our true Self.

My name is Rozaliya, and for more than 15 years my life has been dedicated to meditation and awakening. I share what I call Dimensional Meditation to show that there is another reality beyond the craziness of the mind — a space where we reconnect with our essence and remember that life is not meant to be only survival, pressure, and achievement. When the mind is clear, life becomes a place to play, to create, and to experience the Matrix consciously — not to be trapped inside it.

Source: Dean Foreman

I come from a strong entrepreneurial background and went through many years of hardship, growth, and constant striving. I chased success, business, and the idea of a “happy life,” until one day I realized that this was not the real goal. We are all Warriors of Life, and our task is not only personal success, but elevation of consciousness — for ourselves, for others, and for our planet.

Almost two decades ago, I left everything I knew and entered a life of mission and purpose. I spent years in silence and more than a decade in deep training with my teachers, often in seclusion. What I learned is simple and powerful: we can all be free, and meditation is the way. Meditation is not about escaping life or becoming numb. It is about freedom from the illusion of mind and body, and about creating life consciously. Calm does not mean weakness. Awareness means strength, clarity, and presence in action.

Source: Dean Foreman

On December 21, Universal Meditation Day, I invite you to pause, turn inward, and remember who you truly are — even just 15 minutes of your day in silence can change your entire experience.