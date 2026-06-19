Deidre Hall Slaps Craig Melvin During Live Segment on 'Today' in Jaw-Dropping Moment

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Deidre Hall recreated one of her trademark slaps on Today's co-anchor Craig Melvin. The actress and model appeared on the show on June 19 to celebrate 50 years of her character Marlena Evans, on the hit TV show Days of Our Lives. The moment came after Melvin appreciated Hall's famous on-screen strikes and requested to be the next victim.

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Craig Melvin Requested Deidre Hall Slap Him

Source: @today/YouTube Craig Melvin called Deidre Hall a 'great slapper.'

The co-host said, "Of all of the storylines that you've been a part of over the years, what I've always enjoyed is your ability to slap. You're a great slapper." Hall thanked him as Melvin requested her, "It would be one of the greatest professional honors of my life if you could slap me." The actress agreed and said, "I would be privileged to slap you!" as she joked that his crew was in on it.

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Deidre Hall Packed a Great Slap on Craig Melvin

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Source: @today/YouTube Deidre Hall slapped 'Today' co-host Craig Melvin.

The Today co-host told her not to hurt "the money-maker" while slapping him as they got up from their seats. Hall delivered the perfect, high-energy strike on Melvin's face, while he followed the given instructions during the act. "Oh my God, my God, my God," he joked as he pretended to sob, while the Days of Our Lives actress joked, "I'm sorry, I meant to miss but I...," prompting laughter from the crew and the audience. She had explained how she would bring her hand really close to his face and he had to snap his head back.

Deidre Hall Said She Will Not Retire Anytime Soon

Source: MEGA Deidre Hall reflected on what kept 'Days of Our Lives' fresh even after 50 years.