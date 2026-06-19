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Deidre Hall Slaps Craig Melvin During Live Segment on 'Today' in Jaw-Dropping Moment

Split Image of Deidre Hall and Craig Melvin.
Source: MEGA/@Today/YouTube

Deidre Hall celebrated 50 years of 'Days of Our Lives.'

June 19 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

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Deidre Hall recreated one of her trademark slaps on Today's co-anchor Craig Melvin.

The actress and model appeared on the show on June 19 to celebrate 50 years of her character Marlena Evans, on the hit TV show Days of Our Lives.

The moment came after Melvin appreciated Hall's famous on-screen strikes and requested to be the next victim.

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Craig Melvin Requested Deidre Hall Slap Him

Image of Craig Melvin called Deidre Hall a 'great slapper.'
Source: @today/YouTube

Craig Melvin called Deidre Hall a 'great slapper.'

The co-host said, "Of all of the storylines that you've been a part of over the years, what I've always enjoyed is your ability to slap. You're a great slapper."

Hall thanked him as Melvin requested her, "It would be one of the greatest professional honors of my life if you could slap me."

The actress agreed and said, "I would be privileged to slap you!" as she joked that his crew was in on it.

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Deidre Hall Packed a Great Slap on Craig Melvin

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Image of Deidre Hall slapped 'Today' co-host Craig Melvin.
Source: @today/YouTube

Deidre Hall slapped 'Today' co-host Craig Melvin.

The Today co-host told her not to hurt "the money-maker" while slapping him as they got up from their seats.

Hall delivered the perfect, high-energy strike on Melvin's face, while he followed the given instructions during the act.

"Oh my God, my God, my God," he joked as he pretended to sob, while the Days of Our Lives actress joked, "I'm sorry, I meant to miss but I...," prompting laughter from the crew and the audience.

She had explained how she would bring her hand really close to his face and he had to snap his head back.

Deidre Hall Said She Will Not Retire Anytime Soon

Image of Deidre Hall reflected on what kept 'Days of Our Lives' fresh even after 50 years.
Source: MEGA

Deidre Hall reflected on what kept 'Days of Our Lives' fresh even after 50 years.

In addition, Hall addressed circulating retirement rumors, putting them to rest, saying, "As long as my key card opens the gate, I'm there. It's my family. I love that place. I couldn't resist."

She also spoke about the longevity of her character and the show itself. Reflecting on its transition to the Peacock streaming platform, she said "The fact that we stayed on the air is a thrill. We kept on going and going and going and I got to stay ... and keep working."

The actress added while explaining why the show remained fresh even after 50 years, "[Whether it's] a new love story, sometimes a jeopardy story, when young couples make magic together, put them up in front. They just know that the audience is going to find it compelling and irresistible."

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