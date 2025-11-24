Del Rey Day 2025 Celebrates LA Culture, Music & Community Spirit

Few afternoons capture Los Angeles’ creative energy quite like Del Rey Day 2025. Held October 26 at Bill Rosendahl Park, the event brought together live music, art, food trucks & neighborhood organizations for a celebration that blended beach-city style w/ heartfelt local connection.

Produced by Connor Treacy, a Los Angeles-based entrepreneur & music executive known for bridging entertainment & culture, the event transformed the park into a vibrant showcase of LA’s creative pulse. From interactive booths & performances to hands-on activities for families, Del Rey Day 2025 felt more like a summer festival than a civic event — with the polish of a city-backed production & the warmth of a neighborhood block party.