Del Rey Day 2025 Celebrates LA Culture, Music & Community Spirit

Nov. 24 2025, Published 1:36 a.m. ET

Few afternoons capture Los Angeles’ creative energy quite like Del Rey Day 2025. Held October 26 at Bill Rosendahl Park, the event brought together live music, art, food trucks & neighborhood organizations for a celebration that blended beach-city style w/ heartfelt local connection.

Produced by Connor Treacy, a Los Angeles-based entrepreneur & music executive known for bridging entertainment & culture, the event transformed the park into a vibrant showcase of LA’s creative pulse. From interactive booths & performances to hands-on activities for families, Del Rey Day 2025 felt more like a summer festival than a civic event — with the polish of a city-backed production & the warmth of a neighborhood block party.

Local partners, including Cedars-Sinai, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Monica, and area small businesses, joined forces to spotlight community wellness, creativity & connection. Captured by Getty Images, the day reflected how Los Angeles continues to fuse art, culture & entertainment into experiences that bring people together.

For Treacy, who previously worked in A&R at Universal Music Group & co-founded the acclaimed venue OffSunset, Del Rey Day 2025 represented a natural evolution of his mission — curating moments that inspire both cultural pride & collaboration.

