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Delta Passenger Experiences Peak Secondhand Embarrassment. Then She Sees What Her Seatmate Does With a Giant Tupperware: 'Floored Right Now'

Photo of TikToker and TikTok
Source: @CAITLIN.ALEXIS/TIKTOK/UNSPLASH

A Delta passenger experienced second-hand peak embarrassment when her seatmate brought a giant Tupperware filled with hard-boiled eggs.

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Oct. 20 2026, Published 9:17 a.m. ET

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A Delta passenger had to experience second-hand peak embarrassment when she saw what her seatmate did with a giant Tupperware.

The incident went down with Delta Airline passenger @Caitlin.Alexis on TikTok, whose clip about it is currently going viral on the internet.

Apparently, the person seated right behind her on the flight bought a Tupperware container filled to the brim with hard-boiled eggs.

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The Person Behind the TikToker Brought A Tupperware Full of Hard-Boiled Eggs

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Image of a Delta passenger had to experience second-hand peak embarrassment when she saw what her seatmate did with a giant Tupperware.
Source: @CAITLIN.ALEXIS/TIKTOK

A Delta passenger had to experience second-hand peak embarrassment when she saw what her seatmate did with a giant Tupperware.

Recording a clip of the person and their box of eggs on the flight, the TikToker was heard saying in the clip, "I'm floored right now. Oh my god, I'm gonna die."

Written on top of the clip was the explanation behind her reaction: "I smelt something foul... not the Tupperware of hard-boiled eggs at 30,000 feet. This should be illegal."

Adding to this, she wrote in the caption, "straight to the no-fly list @delta."

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The TikToker Mentioned Tips To Handle Foul Odor on Flight

Image of the person seated right behind the TikToker on the flight bought a Tupperware container filled to the brim with hard-boiled eggs.
Source: @CAITLIN.ALEXIS/TIKTOK

The person seated right behind the TikToker on the flight bought a Tupperware container filled to the brim with hard-boiled eggs.

She further mentioned tips and tricks on how to handle a horrible smell on a flight, writing, "Onboard odors can turn a routine flight into an uncomfortable experience. This guide explains practical, calm steps to protect your comfort, document a problem, and report a persistent or offensive smell to the airline -- useful whether the source is food, body odor, or something more concerning."

Among the points were to stay calm and assess where the smell is strongest and the sources one can avoid, minimize exposure to the foul odor, document the problem, notify the crew politely and promptly about the issue, know your rights and safety limits, and after landing, escalate with documentation and use public channels, if needed.

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The Post's Comment Section Related To Her Experience

Image of the TikToker further mentioned in the caption tips and tricks on how to handle a horrible smell on a flight.
Source: @CAITLIN.ALEXIS/TIKTOK

The TikToker further mentioned in the caption tips and tricks on how to handle a horrible smell on a flight.

The post garnered significant comments from netizens worldwide, a lot of whom related to the situation.

One user wrote, "No one brings their own food on a plane, but when they do it's eggs and fish."

Another shared their own story about it, writing, "I was just on a 5 hour flight stuck beside a toddler and her granola mom who totally wore all natural deodorant and brought SARDINES on the plane."

Image of the post garnered significant comments from netizens worldwide, many of whom related to the situation.
Source: UNSPLASH

The post garnered significant comments from netizens worldwide, many of whom related to the situation.

One more person chimed in, writing, "Once in a flight the lady beside me did her nails the whole flight, acetone and all... Thought I was gonna suffocate and die lol."

Another person shared their story, commenting, "I worked at an airport bar & bistro. We sold to-go tuna sandwiches, which was a crime in itself. But to make it even worse, some people would ask us to microwave them 💀 I always lied and said we weren’t allowed for sanitary reasons. You’re welcome to everyone on those flights that I saved from hot box tuna travels 🙂‍↕️."

Meanwhile, a TikToker pointed out in a comment, "Plane etiquette has truly disappeared in 2026," which was liked by the original TikToker posting the incident as well.

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