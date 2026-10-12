or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Demi Lovato
OK LogoNEWS

Demi Lovato Parties With Khloé Kardashian, Charli XCX and More as She Jokes It Was a 'Chill Evening': Photos

Split of Demi Lovato; Demi Lovato and Khloé Kardashian.
Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA; @DDLOVATO/INSTAGRAM

Demi Lovato partied with Khloé Kardashian, Charli xcx and more.

Contact us by Email

Oct. 12 2026, Published 8:42 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Demi Lovato joked she had a "chill evening" recently, which consisted of partying with Khloé Kardashian, Charli xcx and other VIPs.

The star, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, posted a carousel of photos of the night to Instagram, showing off the time she spent with some of the world's biggest A-listers, who had all assembled in L.A. for a good cause: MISTR's National PrEP Day Celebration.

Article continues below advertisement

Demi Lovato Partied With Famous Pals

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Demi Lovato hung out with lots of A-listers.
Source: @DDLOVATO/INSTAGRAM

Demi Lovato hung out with lots of A-listers.

Lovato posted a series of photos to social media on Sunday, October 11, following Saturday night's event, captioning the post, "a very chill and casual evening 🥰."

The singer showed off their edgy outfit, consisting of a red lace bra layered over a plum-colored corset. She also posted photos alongside Kardashian and Charli, as well as Kesha, Kim Petras, Phaedra Parks and Meredith Marks.

Other videos and photos showed Lovato happily tossing dollar bills at a male dancer, taking in the "360" singer's live performance, and enjoying a refreshing Caliwater, the brand co-founded by fellow ex-Disney star Vanessa Hudgens.

Article continues below advertisement

Famous Friends Approved of the Post

Photo of Demi Lovato partied with Khloé Kardashian.
Source: @DDLOVATO/INSTAGRAM

Demi Lovato partied with Khloé Kardashian.

Famous pals of Lovato's — both featured in the post and not — raced to the comments section to share supportive messages.

"You’re the cutest!!!!! Muah 💕," Kardashian said.

"😍😍😍😍," wrote Chrishell Stause.

"Cuuuuuuute," said Tinashe.

"U cutie," wrote Lovato's husband, Jutes.

"Stunning!! So great meeting you Demi! 🩷🩷🎉🔥," said Olivia Pierson.

"So much fun 💖💖💖," added Marks.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @DDLOVATO/INSTAGRAM
MORE ON:
Demi Lovato

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Event Was Even More Star-Studded Than Demi Lovato Let On

Photo of A-listers came out en masse to support the cause.
Source: @DDLOVATO/INSTAGRAM

A-listers came out en masse to support the cause.

It would have been slightly difficult for the Camp Rock alum to pose with every famous guest at the event, because the guest list was longer than a CVS receipt.

Among the other celebs who made it out to The Abbey in West Hollywood over the weekend included Christina Aguilera, Chappell Roan, Tove Lo, Sam Asghari, NeNe Leakes and Emily Ratajkowski.

Stars Turned Out for a Good Cause

Photo of Chappell Roan turned out in support of National PrEP Day.
Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA

Chappell Roan turned out in support of National PrEP Day.

The evening was held in celebration of the medication PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis), which is used to reduce the risk of contracting HIV.

The organizer, MISTR, is a leading online sexual health platform that provides PrEP testing, STI testing and long-term HIV care.

National PrEP Day, which MISTR started, is an annual celebration that falls on October 10 and aims to help make HIV prevention education and resources more widely accessible, as well as help to minimize the stigma surrounding HIV.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.