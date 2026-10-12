Demi Lovato Parties With Khloé Kardashian, Charli XCX and More as She Jokes It Was a 'Chill Evening': Photos
Oct. 12 2026, Published 8:42 a.m. ET
Demi Lovato joked she had a "chill evening" recently, which consisted of partying with Khloé Kardashian, Charli xcx and other VIPs.
The star, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, posted a carousel of photos of the night to Instagram, showing off the time she spent with some of the world's biggest A-listers, who had all assembled in L.A. for a good cause: MISTR's National PrEP Day Celebration.
Demi Lovato Partied With Famous Pals
Lovato posted a series of photos to social media on Sunday, October 11, following Saturday night's event, captioning the post, "a very chill and casual evening 🥰."
The singer showed off their edgy outfit, consisting of a red lace bra layered over a plum-colored corset. She also posted photos alongside Kardashian and Charli, as well as Kesha, Kim Petras, Phaedra Parks and Meredith Marks.
Other videos and photos showed Lovato happily tossing dollar bills at a male dancer, taking in the "360" singer's live performance, and enjoying a refreshing Caliwater, the brand co-founded by fellow ex-Disney star Vanessa Hudgens.
Famous Friends Approved of the Post
Famous pals of Lovato's — both featured in the post and not — raced to the comments section to share supportive messages.
"You’re the cutest!!!!! Muah 💕," Kardashian said.
"😍😍😍😍," wrote Chrishell Stause.
"Cuuuuuuute," said Tinashe.
"U cutie," wrote Lovato's husband, Jutes.
"Stunning!! So great meeting you Demi! 🩷🩷🎉🔥," said Olivia Pierson.
"So much fun 💖💖💖," added Marks.
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The Event Was Even More Star-Studded Than Demi Lovato Let On
It would have been slightly difficult for the Camp Rock alum to pose with every famous guest at the event, because the guest list was longer than a CVS receipt.
Among the other celebs who made it out to The Abbey in West Hollywood over the weekend included Christina Aguilera, Chappell Roan, Tove Lo, Sam Asghari, NeNe Leakes and Emily Ratajkowski.
Stars Turned Out for a Good Cause
The evening was held in celebration of the medication PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis), which is used to reduce the risk of contracting HIV.
The organizer, MISTR, is a leading online sexual health platform that provides PrEP testing, STI testing and long-term HIV care.
National PrEP Day, which MISTR started, is an annual celebration that falls on October 10 and aims to help make HIV prevention education and resources more widely accessible, as well as help to minimize the stigma surrounding HIV.