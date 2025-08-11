or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Demi Lovato
OK LogoPHOTOS

Demi Lovato Packs on the PDA With Husband 'Jutes' After Reuniting With Ex Joe Jonas for Nostalgic 'Camp Rock' Performance: Photo

Photo of Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato and 'Jutes'
Source: Aysia Marotta/@ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato smooched her husband, 'Jutes,' after a sweet 'Camp Rock' reunion with Joe Jonas.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 11 2025, Updated 11:43 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Demi Lovato may have reunited with her Camp Rock costar and ex, but she only has eyes for her husband.

The pop star, 32, joined Joe Jonas, 35, on stage for a duet of "Gotta Find You" at the Jonas Brothers' Sunday, August 10, concert in New Jersey. However, soon after the show, she got handsy with her current hubby, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Demi Lovato married 'Jutes' in May.
Source: @ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato married 'Jutes' in May.

The "Heart Attack" singer's husband, Jutes, supported her from backstage during the performance and snuck a kiss afterward.

"Couldn't be more proud. I love you sooo much baby," he wrote on his Instagram Story on a video of the pop star walking to the stage.

"I love you sm honey," she captioned a repost of the clip, and shared several other videos of her on stage with Jonas.

Article continues below advertisement

Demi Lovato Reunites With Joe Jonas

Source: @livenationnyc/TikTok

Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas starred in 'Camp Rock' together.

Lovato strutted onto the stage at MetLife Stadium for the JONAS20 tour, much to the shock of thousands of screaming fans. In addition to her song with Jonas, the "Confident" songstress belted out two additional hits from the Disney Channel original movie, including "Wouldn’t Change a Thing" and "This Is Me." Meanwhile, brothers Kevin, 37, and Nick Jonas, 32, strummed on their guitars.

Joe rocked a chocolate-brown vest and trousers, while Demi dazzled in an army-green halter top and sparkly pants.

The Disney alums blew up the internet, with fans claiming they "healed the world" by bringing back their childhoods.

"Time to rewatch Camp Rock," one fan wrote on Instagram, while another quipped, "We need a Camp Rock reboot now please!!"

"I was there!!! My inner child is saved," a third added.

MORE ON:
Demi Lovato

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Did Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas Date?

Source: @mtvuk/TikTok

Demi Lovato took the stage at the Jonas Brothers' JONAS20 tour.

Demi and Joe starred in both Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2, which were released in 2008 and 2010. The duo briefly dated in 2010 but split after just two months. In a June 2010 interview, the Sonny With a Chance alum revealed that the breakup was his decision.

"It could have been better timing," Joe said at the time. "But there's never really a good time for something like that. I really care about her."

The DNCE star spoke of how much he valued his friendship with his on-screen lover.

"In this business, it's really hard to find people who are going to be there for the rest of your life," he explained. "When I met Demi, I knew right away that our friendship was really strong. I don't want to lose that ever."

Image of Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas appeared friendly on stage.
Source: Aysia Marotta

Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas appeared friendly on stage.

However, Demi was less eager to resume their relationship, even on a platonic level.

"We haven't spent any time together since everything, because that would be awkward, but I'm sure things will go totally back to normal once we're on tour together," she said. "It's just that at this point I'd rather be hanging out with my girlfriends than seeing my ex."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.