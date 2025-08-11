PHOTOS Demi Lovato Packs on the PDA With Husband 'Jutes' After Reuniting With Ex Joe Jonas for Nostalgic 'Camp Rock' Performance: Photo Source: Aysia Marotta/@ddlovato/Instagram Demi Lovato smooched her husband, 'Jutes,' after a sweet 'Camp Rock' reunion with Joe Jonas. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 11 2025, Updated 11:43 a.m. ET

Demi Lovato may have reunited with her Camp Rock costar and ex, but she only has eyes for her husband. The pop star, 32, joined Joe Jonas, 35, on stage for a duet of "Gotta Find You" at the Jonas Brothers' Sunday, August 10, concert in New Jersey. However, soon after the show, she got handsy with her current hubby, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes.

Source: @ddlovato/Instagram Demi Lovato married 'Jutes' in May.

The "Heart Attack" singer's husband, Jutes, supported her from backstage during the performance and snuck a kiss afterward. "Couldn't be more proud. I love you sooo much baby," he wrote on his Instagram Story on a video of the pop star walking to the stage. "I love you sm honey," she captioned a repost of the clip, and shared several other videos of her on stage with Jonas.

Demi Lovato Reunites With Joe Jonas

Lovato strutted onto the stage at MetLife Stadium for the JONAS20 tour, much to the shock of thousands of screaming fans. In addition to her song with Jonas, the "Confident" songstress belted out two additional hits from the Disney Channel original movie, including "Wouldn’t Change a Thing" and "This Is Me." Meanwhile, brothers Kevin, 37, and Nick Jonas, 32, strummed on their guitars. Joe rocked a chocolate-brown vest and trousers, while Demi dazzled in an army-green halter top and sparkly pants. The Disney alums blew up the internet, with fans claiming they "healed the world" by bringing back their childhoods. "Time to rewatch Camp Rock," one fan wrote on Instagram, while another quipped, "We need a Camp Rock reboot now please!!" "I was there!!! My inner child is saved," a third added.

Did Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas Date?

Demi and Joe starred in both Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2, which were released in 2008 and 2010. The duo briefly dated in 2010 but split after just two months. In a June 2010 interview, the Sonny With a Chance alum revealed that the breakup was his decision. "It could have been better timing," Joe said at the time. "But there's never really a good time for something like that. I really care about her." The DNCE star spoke of how much he valued his friendship with his on-screen lover. "In this business, it's really hard to find people who are going to be there for the rest of your life," he explained. "When I met Demi, I knew right away that our friendship was really strong. I don't want to lose that ever."

Source: Aysia Marotta Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas appeared friendly on stage.