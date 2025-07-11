Dennis Quaid Desperately Waited for Camp Counselor Daughter, 17, to Call Him During Texas Floods
Dennis Quaid’s 17-year-old daughter, Zoe Grace Quaid, was working as a camp counselor in Texas when the Guadalupe River rose more than 25 feet and flooded the Kerr County region.
Fortunately, Zoe was located just north of Camp Mystic, where 27 campers and counselors died and 12 members remain missing.
In a new interview with Fox News, the On a Wing and a Prayer actor recalled how he desperately waited by the phone for the teenager to call him with news of her safety.
Dennis Quaid Waits for Teenage Daughter's Call During Texas Flood
“I heard about this as I was going to bed that night, and I tried to call her because I knew she was up there,” the father-of-three said on Thursday, July 10. “I knew it wasn’t near where the floods were, but I wasn’t able to talk to her 'till the next day. I didn’t really get a lot of sleep that night.”
“Hill County in Texas is a magical place, especially for children going to camp there. It’s a cherished memory you carry with you all your life,” Dennis noted. “My daughter was a few miles away from [Camp] Mystic, further north. Thankfully, their camp was OK.”
Kansas City Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt's Cousin Dies in Texas Flood
During the broadcast, the 74-year-old gave his heartfelt condolences to Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and his family, whose young relative Janie Hunt, 9, died in the floods.
“My heart goes out to everybody, [and] my heart goes out to the Hunt family, who are friends of my wife, Laura [Savoie], and I,” the Parent Trap actor shared. “Janie Hunt, who was lost that weekend. I can’t imagine… how devastating that would be. None of us can.”
- Texas Mom Files A Lawsuit Against County 2 Years After Her Daughter Was Stabbed 20 Times Following Her Abusive Husband's Release From Jail
- Naya Rivera's Ex Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit On Behalf Of Son Josey
- Missing Mom's Body Found Weighed Down At The Bottom Of Pond, Police Believe She Was Tortured Before Death
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kerr County Flood Relief
With significant devastation and loss, Dennis started the Kerr County Flood Relief to support victims and their families, telling Fox News that donations would be more than “greatly appreciated and will go right where it needs to go.”
“We just need to pray for people [and] we’re telling people if they want to donate some money too, just take some money out of your wallet or your credit card or on your phone,” he told the outlet. “You can do it in five minutes. Just go to Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, and that’s a community foundation, dot net.”
There Are Over 100 Confirmed Deaths From the Flood
The Guadalupe River began to flood Kerr County on Friday, July 4, at 4:00 a.m., and surged the area for several hours. Over 100 deaths have been confirmed, with at least 160 individuals remain unaccounted for.