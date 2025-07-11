or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Dennis Quaid
OK LogoNEWS

Dennis Quaid Desperately Waited for Camp Counselor Daughter, 17, to Call Him During Texas Floods

photo of Dennis Quaid
Source: Fox News

Dennis Quaid's daughter was working as a camp counselor near the Texas flood when its devastation struck.

By:

July 11 2025, Published 11:26 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Dennis Quaid’s 17-year-old daughter, Zoe Grace Quaid, was working as a camp counselor in Texas when the Guadalupe River rose more than 25 feet and flooded the Kerr County region.

Fortunately, Zoe was located just north of Camp Mystic, where 27 campers and counselors died and 12 members remain missing.

In a new interview with Fox News, the On a Wing and a Prayer actor recalled how he desperately waited by the phone for the teenager to call him with news of her safety.

Article continues below advertisement

Dennis Quaid Waits for Teenage Daughter's Call During Texas Flood

dennis quaid waited camp counselor teenage daughter call texas floods
Source: mega

Dennis Quaid's daughter was located a few miles north of Camp Mystic.

“I heard about this as I was going to bed that night, and I tried to call her because I knew she was up there,” the father-of-three said on Thursday, July 10. “I knew it wasn’t near where the floods were, but I wasn’t able to talk to her 'till the next day. I didn’t really get a lot of sleep that night.”

“Hill County in Texas is a magical place, especially for children going to camp there. It’s a cherished memory you carry with you all your life,” Dennis noted. “My daughter was a few miles away from [Camp] Mystic, further north. Thankfully, their camp was OK.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt's Cousin Dies in Texas Flood

dennis quaid waited camp counselor daughter call texas floods kerr county
Source: mega

Dennis Quaid showed his support for Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and his family after their young relative Janie Hunt died in the floods.

During the broadcast, the 74-year-old gave his heartfelt condolences to Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and his family, whose young relative Janie Hunt, 9, died in the floods.

“My heart goes out to everybody, [and] my heart goes out to the Hunt family, who are friends of my wife, Laura [Savoie], and I,” the Parent Trap actor shared. “Janie Hunt, who was lost that weekend. I can’t imagine… how devastating that would be. None of us can.”

MORE ON:
Dennis Quaid

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kerr County Flood Relief

dennis quaid waited for camp counselor daughter call texas floods
Source: mega

The actor launched the Kerr County Flood Relief for victims and their families.

With significant devastation and loss, Dennis started the Kerr County Flood Relief to support victims and their families, telling Fox News that donations would be more than “greatly appreciated and will go right where it needs to go.”

“We just need to pray for people [and] we’re telling people if they want to donate some money too, just take some money out of your wallet or your credit card or on your phone,” he told the outlet. “You can do it in five minutes. Just go to Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, and that’s a community foundation, dot net.”

There Are Over 100 Confirmed Deaths From the Flood

dennis quaid waited camp counselor daughter to call texas floods kerr county
Source: mega

At least 160 individuals remain missing.

The Guadalupe River began to flood Kerr County on Friday, July 4, at 4:00 a.m., and surged the area for several hours. Over 100 deaths have been confirmed, with at least 160 individuals remain unaccounted for.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.