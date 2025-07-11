Dennis Quaid Desperately Waited for Camp Counselor Daughter, 17, to Call Him During Texas Floods

Dennis Quaid’s 17-year-old daughter, Zoe Grace Quaid, was working as a camp counselor in Texas when the Guadalupe River rose more than 25 feet and flooded the Kerr County region.

Fortunately, Zoe was located just north of Camp Mystic, where 27 campers and counselors died and 12 members remain missing.

In a new interview with Fox News, the On a Wing and a Prayer actor recalled how he desperately waited by the phone for the teenager to call him with news of her safety.