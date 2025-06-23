Dermot Mulroney Files for Divorce From Prima Apollinaare, Asks for Spousal Support

After meeting, Apollinaare gave birth to their first daughter, Mabel Ray Mulroney, in 2008 while they were still dating. They later welcomed their second daughter, Sally Mulroney, soon after.

The former flames previously worked together on We Are Family, which reveals non-famous relatives of celebrities performing to an audience. During their episode, which aired in 2024, they both shocked audiences as the first married couple to be contestants.

Apollinaare, who is Italian, was joined by her then-husband.

"It is great to come out and then turn to your own spouse and sing right into their face. That was unusual. I have to say, really, really fun," Mulroney said at the time.