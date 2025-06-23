or
Dermot Mulroney Files for Divorce From Prima Apollinaare, Asks for Spousal Support

Photo of Dermot Mulroney and Prima Apollinaare.
Source: MEGA

Dermot Mulroney filed for divorce from Prima Apollinaare after 14 years of marriage.

June 23 2025, Published 3:43 p.m. ET

Dermot Mulroney filed for divorce his wife of 14 years, Prima Apollinaare, a news outlet revealed on Monday, June 23.

According to divorce documents, the actor is asking for spousal support — and for the court to block her from getting any support from him.

The Hollywood star, who shares two kids with his estranged wife, filed for a standard dissolution of marriage.

Working Relationship

The duo appeared on 'We Are Family.'

After meeting, Apollinaare gave birth to their first daughter, Mabel Ray Mulroney, in 2008 while they were still dating. They later welcomed their second daughter, Sally Mulroney, soon after.

The former flames previously worked together on We Are Family, which reveals non-famous relatives of celebrities performing to an audience. During their episode, which aired in 2024, they both shocked audiences as the first married couple to be contestants.

Apollinaare, who is Italian, was joined by her then-husband.

"It is great to come out and then turn to your own spouse and sing right into their face. That was unusual. I have to say, really, really fun," Mulroney said at the time.

dermot mulroney files divorce prima apollinaare
Source: MEGA

The pair share two kids.

For her part, the brunette beauty said it was "fun" to work alongside her hubby.

"The show is extremely well done. Everybody's there to help you, to tell you where to stand, to tell you when to come in. It was such an easy peasy experience for me. I've never done anything like that and it was so friendly," she noted.

Dermot Mulroney

She Is a Rom-Com Fan!

dermot mulroney files divorce prima apollinaare
Source: MEGA

The star's ex said she previously would watch his rom-com movies.

The Anyone But You star is known for appearing in rom-coms, which he ex didn't seem to mind.

"No, no, no. I watch all of his movies. To be honest with you, I think the only movie I did not see of his is Scream VI, not because I don't care for it, it's just I don't care for the genre. But I always think his movies are excellent. I really like it. No, I watch romantic comedies by myself even without my husband. Actually, I just finished a show and it's so good, so good. I've never been so much taken into a show like this. This one really did it for me. It's called One Day on Netflix," she said.

dermot mulroney files divorce prima apollinaare
Source: MEGA

Dermot Mulroney said his wife doesn't watch his scary movies.

Mulroney echoed her thoughts, saying: “I don’t think she’ll probably even see this movie because I know what her tolerance is,” he said. “She can’t even look at half of the posters.”

