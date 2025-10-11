Diane Keaton's Final Instagram Post: Legendary Star All Smiles With Dog 6 Months Before Shocking Death

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton's final Instagram post was her smiling alongside her dog, Reggie, in honor of National Pet Day. Six months before her tragic death, the legendary actress, who passed away in California, wrote on Instagram, "Proof our pets have great taste too! Happy National Pet Day from HG & @diane_keaton 🖤🐾."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @diane_keaton/Instagram Diane Keaton posted with her dog in April.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Diane Keaton died at 79 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

After the star's death made headlines, people immediately took to the comments section to share sweet sentiments about her. One person wrote, "A true legend. Thank you for your talent, your animal advocacy, your immeasurable charm. You will be missed. 🕊️," while another said, "I wasn't ready for this forever lively legend to be gone so soon." A third person added, "I just heard the news and am so shocked & sad. Sending my condolences and love to the Keaton family and friends. RIP Diane. Gone too soon 🥺💔🕊️."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Diane Keaton was never married.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Keaton's death was reported by a news outlet on Saturday, October 11. "Further details are not available at this time, and her loved ones have asked for privacy, according to a family spokesperson," People reported.

Article continues below advertisement

Keaton was famous for her roles in The Godfather films, in addition to The First Wives Club and Book Club. In 2023, Keaton spoke about this latest chapter of her life. "I feel just the same way I’ve always felt about whatever comes my way. If it’s OK, then I can manage it. Or maybe if I feel like I’m not really that comfortable, I’m going to learn something from somebody," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @diane_keaton/Instagram Diane Keaton posted her pup Reggie on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

"I’ve been fortunate. If it’s not acting, there are other things that you can do that keep you going. I’m addicted to photographs and photography books. I have a big, huge wall with all these photographs, just things that I have grabbed around," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Keaton, who never married, posted frequently on Instagram over the years. However, she quipped, "I don't know anything, and I haven't learned. Getting older hasn't made me wiser. Without acting I would have been a misfit."