Dianna Russini Set to Tell Her Side as Journalist Plans Comeback After Mike Vrabel Relationship Deemed a 'Clear Violation': Source

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Dianna Russini is plotting her sports media return after an internal investigation deemed her relationship with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel a "clear violation," but she has a few things to clear up first. Russini, 43, reportedly hopes to share her side of the scandal and move past it once and for all, a source told Page Six on Tuesday, September 8.

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Dianna Russini Plans to Share Her Side of The Story

Source: MEGA Dianna Russini resigned from her position at 'The Athletic' in April.

Russini resigned from her position at The Athletic in April amid the internal investigation into her personal life. While the exact timeline of her comeback remains unclear, she's reportedly mulling offers from several outlets. The outlet reported that the journalist was flooded with interview requests as the scandal unfolded earlier this year, but has decided to speak on her terms "at the right time."

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Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel Were Photographed in Arizona

Source: MEGA Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel made headlines when they were spotted together in Arizona.

The insider explained that most NFL owners, coaches, staffers, and players have been supportive about Russini's return. As OK! previously reported, the scandal made headlines in late March after the pair – who are both married to other people – were photographed holding hands while at a resort in Sedona, Ariz. together.

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Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel Denied Romance Accusations

Source: MEGA Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini denied the accusations at the time.

Both parties publicly denied the accusations at the time, with the football coach, 51, saying the photos "show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable." "This doesn't deserve any further response," he said in a statement to the New York Post. In her own response, Russini stated, "The photos don't represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues."

Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini Were Found in 'Clear Violation'

Source: MEGA Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel's alleged relationship was found in 'clear violation' of 'The Athletic' newsroom standards.