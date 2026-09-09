Dianna Russini Set to Tell Her Side as Journalist Plans Comeback After Mike Vrabel Relationship Deemed a 'Clear Violation': Source
Sept. 9 2026, Updated 4:57 p.m. ET
Dianna Russini is plotting her sports media return after an internal investigation deemed her relationship with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel a "clear violation," but she has a few things to clear up first.
Russini, 43, reportedly hopes to share her side of the scandal and move past it once and for all, a source told Page Six on Tuesday, September 8.
Dianna Russini Plans to Share Her Side of The Story
Russini resigned from her position at The Athletic in April amid the internal investigation into her personal life. While the exact timeline of her comeback remains unclear, she's reportedly mulling offers from several outlets.
The outlet reported that the journalist was flooded with interview requests as the scandal unfolded earlier this year, but has decided to speak on her terms "at the right time."
Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel Were Photographed in Arizona
The insider explained that most NFL owners, coaches, staffers, and players have been supportive about Russini's return.
As OK! previously reported, the scandal made headlines in late March after the pair – who are both married to other people – were photographed holding hands while at a resort in Sedona, Ariz. together.
- Investigation Finds Dianna Russini’s Relationship With Mike Vrabel a 'Clear Violation' of 'Athletic' Newsroom Standards, Editorial Director Says
- Who Are Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini? Breaking Down the Viral Affair Rumors Involving the Patriots Coach and NFL Reporter
- Dianna Russini Says Mike Vrabel Scandal Had a 'Significant Impact on My Life'
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Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel Denied Romance Accusations
Both parties publicly denied the accusations at the time, with the football coach, 51, saying the photos "show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable."
"This doesn't deserve any further response," he said in a statement to the New York Post.
In her own response, Russini stated, "The photos don't represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues."
Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini Were Found in 'Clear Violation'
The findings from The Athletic's internal investigation into Russini and Vrabel's alleged relationship were published on September 3, which found them in "clear violation" of newsroom standards.
"Regardless of whether the relationship was romantic, it was a breach and should have been disclosed," Mike Semel, the outlet’s editorial director wrote in a report published on the company’s website. "I've not found a clear link to conclude that Russini used her platform to help promote Vrabel or help his teams during her time at The Athletic."
However, he noted that there were "examples of Russini writing glowingly of Vrabel that in hindsight are awkward or even uncomfortable."