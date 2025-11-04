or
Dick Cheney, Former U.S. Vice President Who Served Under George W. Bush, Dead at 84

photo of Dick Cheney.
Source: MEGA

Dick Cheney died on Monday, November 3, his family confirmed in a statement.

Nov. 4 2025, Updated 7:18 a.m. ET

Dick Cheney, the former U.S. Vice President who served under George W. Bush, died at 84 years old on Monday, November 3.

“Richard B. Cheney, the 46th Vice President of the United States, died last night, November 3, 2025. He was 84 years old. His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed,” the statement said on Tuesday, November 4, noting he died from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.

“For decades, Dick Cheney served our nation, including as White House Chief of Staff, Wyoming’s Congressman, Secretary of Defense, and Vice President of the United States,” the statement continued.

image of Dick Cheney died on November 3.
Source: MEGA

Dick Cheney died on November 3.

His family concluded, “Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly-fishing. We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man.”

image of Dick Cheney served under George W. Bush.
Source: MEGA

Dick Cheney served under George W. Bush.

Cheney served two terms as vice president under Bush from 2001 to 2009.

Cheney had a slew of health issues, including multiple heart attacks. He suffered his first one at 37 years old in 1978 and then four more in 1984, 1988, 2000 and 2010. He underwent a heart transplant in 2012 at age 74.

“Although the former vice president and his family do not know the identity of the donor, they will be forever grateful for this lifesaving gift,” Cheney’s office said in a March 2012 statement.

image of Dick Cheney suffered multiple heart attacks.
Source: MEGA

Dick Cheney suffered multiple heart attacks.

Following the transplant, Cheney said he woke up each morning “with a smile on my face, thankful for the gift of another day."

Cheney, who also wrote a book about the ordeal, said he was lucky to be alive. "It's the gift of life itself... After you've been through all of the procedures and so forth and then anticipating death and finding your life has been extended that it's miraculous... You have a sense that after you've been through all of that, everything else is small. You don't sweat the small stuff... A friend of mine asked me when I told him it was a spiritual experience: "Does that mean now, that you're a Democrat?" I told him, "Well, not that spiritual," he said in 2014.

