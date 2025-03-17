Did Drew Barrymore Ever Undergo Plastic Surgery? She Says No, But...

Barrymore is all too aware of the perils that come with cosmetic alterations. “The thing that I do care about and I do feel is still relevant to my life is the face. I know myself. I’m a highly addictive person. I do one injection, I’m going to look like Jocelyn Wildenstein by Friday,” she confessed, referring to the late socialite known for her extensive transformations.

While she stands firm on her no-surgery stance today, Barrymore has hinted at a secret from her past, admitting that she indeed went under the knife as a teenager.