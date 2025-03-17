or
Did Drew Barrymore Ever Undergo Plastic Surgery? She Says No, But...

Drew Barrymore says she's 'never done anything' to her face amid plastic surgery rumors.

March 16 2025, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Drew Barrymore might be Hollywood's quintessential natural beauty, but whispers about plastic surgery have begun to swirl. Unlike many of her starlet peers, the Never Been Kissed actress has been adamant about steering clear of the usual arsenal of fillers and Botox that keep Tinseltown glowing.

Drew Barrymore stands by that she hasn't done anything to her face.

“I’ve never done anything to my face, and I would like to try not to,” the 48-year-old declared during a candid segment on The Drew Barrymore Show back in February 2021.

But she’s not completely closing the door, as she noted: “Never say never.”

Drew Barrymore has been vocal against undergoing plastic surgery.

Barrymore is all too aware of the perils that come with cosmetic alterations. “The thing that I do care about and I do feel is still relevant to my life is the face. I know myself. I’m a highly addictive person. I do one injection, I’m going to look like Jocelyn Wildenstein by Friday,” she confessed, referring to the late socialite known for her extensive transformations.

While she stands firm on her no-surgery stance today, Barrymore has hinted at a secret from her past, admitting that she indeed went under the knife as a teenager.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore hinted at getting a procedure in her teenage years.

"What if someone's had a reduction like me?" she asked OBGYN Dr. Kameelah Phillips on a recent episode of her talk show. "What if someone has had implants or enhancements like a lot of people out there? How does any alteration of our bodies also play into that process?"

"I always get a mammogram and an ultrasound, always both," she said. "I also know how fortunate and privileged that is."

Drew Barrymore said she looks forward to 'seeing what I look like as a leather bag in the future!'

Still, in 2023 she declared she isn't interested in getting work done. ''I haven't done anything, and I'm going to maintain that as long as possible. I have zero judgment for anyone doing anything. But I don't see myself resorting to it," she told People.

"I worry I'd continue to chase it, get this and that done," she continued. "That scares me, just because of my own approach to things. So, I'm waiting on making any alterations. And, I look forward to seeing what I look like as a leather bag in the future!"

