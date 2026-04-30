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Did Taylor Swift Shade Ellen DeGeneres? Singer's Fans Convinced She Took a Swipe at Comedian With 'Blank Space' Jab in Rare Interview

Split photo of Ellen DeGeneres and Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift seemingly called out Ellen DeGeneres in a recent interview about her career.

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April 30 2026, Published 5:13 a.m. ET

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The Swifties are coming on strong to protect Taylor Swift after she seemingly took a swipe at Ellen DeGeneres in a recent interview.

In a clip posted on X, a whiny Swift is seen saying, “Here’s a slideshow of all her boyfriends.”

It stems from The New York Times Magazine interview published Tuesday, April 28, in which Swift said, “Criticism has been a huge fuel for me. It's been a jumping off point, like a creative writing prompt or something. There are so many songs in my career that would not exist. Like 'Blank Space' would not exist if I hadn't had people being like, 'Here's a slideshow of all her boyfriends.'"

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Fans Recall 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Reaction

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Image of Taylor Swift's appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' resurfaced online.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' resurfaced online.

“When she sent this, the first thing I thought of was the Ellen Show incident,” @ghostlylutz posted on X.

The, the pile on got started.

“End that hag,” @thiskelpo wrote, accompanied by a video of a line dance to Sabrina Carpenter’s "Manchild."

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Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift called "criticism" her "fuel."

“I'm glad that Dakota Johnson called this hag out and finally ended the show,” @blink_distajo wrote, referencing her 2019 visit to the show when she said, “That’s not the truth, Ellen” about DeGeneres saying she wasn’t invited to her recent 30th birthday party.

The talk-show host sat there in shock as she explained she got in trouble in 2018 for not inviting her to a different shindig.

“But I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited,” the actress said. “I didn’t even know you liked me.”

DeGeneres' show ended its run in May 2022 after nearly 19 years on the air.

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Taylor Swift Got Weepy When Ellen DeGeneres Made Fun Of Her Love Life

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift has won 14 Grammy Awards.

As it turns out, Swift was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October 2012, when she was 22-years-old.

“I’m so happy to see you,” DeGeneres said. “Every time you’re here, you make me very happy. You were here with your boyfriend Zac Efron last time.”

“We actually never dated,” Swift responded.

DeGeneres continued. “Well, you probably talked to him earlier today. How is he doing?”

She responded, “I haven’t talked to him in quite a while because we didn’t date.”

Then, DeGeneres played a slide show of Hollywood men that began with Ashton Kutcher, and ended with ringing the bell on Cory Monteith, who died the following year.

Taylor Swift Hopes To Maintain Youthful 'Intensity'

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift remembers the "longing" she felt as a young adult.

Elsewhere in the interview, Swift discussed channeling her youth into her music now.

“I have this very strong opinion that when you’re young, you feel things on such an intense and detailed level,” Swift said during her New York Times interview. “There’s an attention to detail when you are 17 to 22, and you’re longing, or you’re reaching and grasping but never holding someone’s attention or someone’s love or someone’s dedication, and you’re just – you can’t understand why you spend all day thinking about it. You notice everything. You notice candle ash on the cuff of the shirt and the button, and it’s everything that makes the mythology of those intense feelings that you have. And I’ve always tried, without being a completely unhinged adult, keep that level of detail and intensity, when it comes to trying to describe a feeling.”

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