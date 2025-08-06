NEWS Did 'The Howard Stern Show' Get Canceled? Everything We Know About the Rumors Source: MEGA Howard Stern has been a powerhouse in radio since the '80s, and fans are curious to learn more about rumors that 'The Howard Stern Show' is getting canceled. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 6 2025, Published 7:37 p.m. ET

Howard Stern has been a powerhouse in radio since making his debut on Sirius Satellite Radio in the '80s. Amassing a large listener base over the years, fans are curious to learn more about rumors that the highly successful segment, The Howard Stern Show, is getting canceled.

Is ‘The Howard Stern Show’ Getting Canceled?

Source: MEGA Howard Sterns renewed his contract for $500 million in 2020.

Stern renewed the contract for the radio show in 2020, signing a five-year $500 million deal, according to Forbes. As the contract came to an end, multiple outlets reported in August that The Howard Stern Show is getting canceled. Stern has yet to break his silence on the future of the radio show.

What Has Howard Stern Said About Retirement?

Source: MEGA Howard Stern toyed with the idea of retirement.

Stern has publicly toyed with the idea of retirement, telling his co-host Robin Quivers during a 2019 episode that he was "pretty sure" he was "almost out the door." "When I get out of radio. I’m getting out man," he said, according to Far Out Magazine. "I’m getting out anyway because I realize that radio is affecting my health. When I’m home on the weekends I’m fine. And then when I come here all kinds of shit happens."

What Has SiriusXM Network Said About Howard Stern Leaving?

Source: MEGA Scott Greenstein had not heard rumors of Hoard Stern wanting to leave as of 2024.

In October 2024, SiriusXM president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein told The Hollywood Reporter that he had not heard rumors that Stern wanted to leave. "He’s been with me and the company going on two decades, and so he’s pretty happy, but he’s also able, like many great artists, to stop whenever he wants," he said. "Nobody will ever replace them. We would never try to replace them. It’s not what is even appropriate, but even practical."

SiriusXM President Hopes Stern 'Continues Forever'

Source: MEGA Scott Greenstein hoped Howard Stern 'continues forever.'