Did 'The Howard Stern Show' Get Canceled? Everything We Know About the Rumors
Howard Stern has been a powerhouse in radio since making his debut on Sirius Satellite Radio in the '80s. Amassing a large listener base over the years, fans are curious to learn more about rumors that the highly successful segment, The Howard Stern Show, is getting canceled.
Is ‘The Howard Stern Show’ Getting Canceled?
Stern renewed the contract for the radio show in 2020, signing a five-year $500 million deal, according to Forbes.
As the contract came to an end, multiple outlets reported in August that The Howard Stern Show is getting canceled. Stern has yet to break his silence on the future of the radio show.
What Has Howard Stern Said About Retirement?
Stern has publicly toyed with the idea of retirement, telling his co-host Robin Quivers during a 2019 episode that he was "pretty sure" he was "almost out the door."
"When I get out of radio. I’m getting out man," he said, according to Far Out Magazine. "I’m getting out anyway because I realize that radio is affecting my health. When I’m home on the weekends I’m fine. And then when I come here all kinds of shit happens."
What Has SiriusXM Network Said About Howard Stern Leaving?
In October 2024, SiriusXM president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein told The Hollywood Reporter that he had not heard rumors that Stern wanted to leave.
"He’s been with me and the company going on two decades, and so he’s pretty happy, but he’s also able, like many great artists, to stop whenever he wants," he said. "Nobody will ever replace them. We would never try to replace them. It’s not what is even appropriate, but even practical."
SiriusXM President Hopes Stern 'Continues Forever'
Greenstein reiterated the sentiment during a Q&A on a 2024 earnings call, telling listeners he hoped that the iconic radio host “continues forever.”
"As for Howard, he's a singular talent. No one pretended when Johnny Carson or others retired that the new group would replace them. They were just simply filling in on those slots," he said, adding that Stern "continues to excel, get us awareness and everything else that goes with what he does."