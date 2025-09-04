or
Dierks Bentley Reveals Why He and Wife Cassidy Don't Sleep in the Same Bed After 20 Years of Marriage: 'It's Terrible'

Photo of Dierks Bentley and his wife, Cassidy.
Source: MEGA

Dierks Bentley married his wife, Cassidy, in 2005.

Profile Image

Sept. 4 2025, Updated 3:45 p.m. ET

Dierks Bentley and his wife, Cassidy, have separate sleeping arrangements — despite still being in love after 20 years of marriage.

The "Drunk on a Plane" singer opened up about why the spouses don't spend nights in the same bed, or even in the same room, during a guest appearance on the Tuesday, September 2, episode of Bobby Bones' "Bobbycast" podcast.

"I'm the world's most horrible sleeper," Dierks confessed, noting he's the kind of person who has "to be positioned exactly the correct way" in order to catch some Z's.

Dierks Bentley and Wife Cassidy Sleep in Separate Rooms

Image of Dierks Bentley and his wife, Cassidy, met in middle school.
Source: MEGA

Dierks Bentley and his wife, Cassidy, met in middle school.

"My wife will be like, how’d you sleep last night? And we don’t sleep in the same room right now anymore," he admitted of Cassidy — whom Dierks met in middle school and dated periodically throughout high school before officially tying the knot in 2005.

Dierks recalled his negative experiences trying to sleep in the same bed as Cassidy, as he explained: "I’m just thinking about the process of getting to fall asleep, and all of a sudden she’ll jerk."

"I’m like, 'You gotta be kidding me. You’re already out?' She’s already asleep like that. And so, she’ll move a tiny bit, I feel it," he noted.

Dierks Bentley Bought Himself and Wife Cassidy Separate Beds

Image of Dierks Bentley and his wife, Cassidy, have had separate beds for 'years.'
Source: MEGA

Dierks Bentley and his wife, Cassidy, have had separate beds for 'years.'

Because of this, Dierks said he purchased separate beds for himself and Cassidy "years ago."

"I decided to separate church and state and I got rid of our bed and I’ve got two platform beds and two box springs and two mattresses. I have my own duvet, she has her duvet, there’s a clear line. You can see the floor between her bed and mine," he candidly shared.

The "Somewhere on a Beach" singer continued: "So it’s like independent suspension. Why would you have a truck with leaf springs when you can have independent suspension? So she can move around all she wants. And if you feel like you really need extra sleep, you can kind of push her bed a little further over."

Image of Dierks Bentley is determined to have his wife, Cassidy, rejoin him in the bedroom.
Source: MEGA

Dierks Bentley is determined to have his wife, Cassidy, rejoin him in the bedroom.

While Dierks may have thought two beds would solve his problems, issues have resurfaced lately that caused Cassidy to start sleeping in a completely different room.

"Lately, she’s like, because I’m just such an animal, it’s terrible. She’s like, she’s sleeping on the couch now," he revealed. "She's like, there's an extra room we have and she just so goes to sleep in there. And even last night, we’re like, we’ve got to get this back on track when I get off the road. We got to get back to the same room."

Image of Dierks Bentley opened up about his 'terrible' sleeping problems.
Source: MEGA

Dierks Bentley opened up about his 'terrible' sleeping problems.

In search of a solution, Dierks tried putting a television inside of their bedroom.

"We've never had a TV in our bedroom, just put one in. I have my dad’s old recliner over there that my mom didn’t want. So it’s a nice health and wellness setup we got going on. So we’re going to try to move her back in this year. It’s a big plan," he detailed.

