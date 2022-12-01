Digital Marketer Orel Asformas Is Helping Brands Stand Out
It's astonishing how social media has spread, amassing billions of users globally. The fact that the numbers of people using social media continue to increase daily is a clear sign that the technology is here to stay for the foreseeable future. It also places social media as a key component in our lives from a social, political, and economic front.
For instance, digital marketing has been listed as the most effective and affordable marketing strategy for any brand that wants to remain relevant. Being visible and standing out in the digital space also means being visible to your potential clients.
Entrepreneur and marketer Orel Asformas is one professional helping brands stand out with digital marketing. Asformas has extensive experience in the digital marketing field with practical and evidence-based strategies. He has mastered authentic marketing campaigns anchored on philosophy, marketing, and sales.
He is known for his "twist the knife" method in sales, amplifying a problem a potential customer has completely before giving a solution. According to Asformas, "twist the knife" helps motivate clients to purchase.
Asformas also believes in the "Falafel" marketing approach that helps brands and businesses get the best from clients. "Falafel" is practically feasible, especially when the client doesn't want to spend $1,000 on an item or service. In this case, the marketer should compare things considered cheap that can be bought for the same price, such as a weekend somewhere. In addition, the marketer will then compare the top three biggest values his product brings to the cheap things the buyer can buy with the money otherwise.
Asformas emphasizes the significance of ad inventiveness. Creating genuine relationships with your customers is the only way to keep them engaged with your brand. Maintaining these connections can be tricky as you must create brands that engage with clients by being something the clients relate to or by offering something related to their interests. Customers are influenced by eye-catching and well-made advertisements.
Companies must increase their internet presence to reach a large number of potential customers.
The affiliate marketing model enables a third-party publisher to generate traffic and leads to a company's goods via a creative ad, for which the company compensates the publisher.
In the quest for success, Asformas believes that everyone should listen to themselves rather than their friends and family. "I was always pushed to do things I wasn't meant to do since I was young. It was only when I realized that no one knew me as well as I know myself that I decided to stop listening to everyone. Only I control my life," he explains.
Asformas's hard work and resilience have seen him grow to become one of the top marketers dominating the industry. His goal is to continue expanding with a dream to transition into the real estate industry. Asformas wants to buy a huge plot of land and build 20 houses on it, and later sell them at the original cost only to people with a similar mindset to him. "We'll make a small community of people who want to live together. We'll have one big office where everybody goes to work from, a shared swimming pool, bar, restaurant, etc.," Asformas explains.