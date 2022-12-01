Digital Marketer Orel Asformas Is Helping Brands Stand Out

It's astonishing how social media has spread, amassing billions of users globally. The fact that the numbers of people using social media continue to increase daily is a clear sign that the technology is here to stay for the foreseeable future. It also places social media as a key component in our lives from a social, political, and economic front.

For instance, digital marketing has been listed as the most effective and affordable marketing strategy for any brand that wants to remain relevant. Being visible and standing out in the digital space also means being visible to your potential clients.

Entrepreneur and marketer Orel Asformas is one professional helping brands stand out with digital marketing. Asformas has extensive experience in the digital marketing field with practical and evidence-based strategies. He has mastered authentic marketing campaigns anchored on philosophy, marketing, and sales.

He is known for his "twist the knife" method in sales, amplifying a problem a potential customer has completely before giving a solution. According to Asformas, "twist the knife" helps motivate clients to purchase.