Dina Lohan Reveals How She's Kept Her Famous Family 'Connected' and 'Grounded': 'I’m Always in Their Corner'

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Dina Lohan gives supermom a whole new meaning. After raising her four kids, Lindsay Lohan, Michael Lohan Jr., Aliana Lohan, and Dakota Lohan, the matriarch has an incredible amount of wisdom about parenthood. While getting her hair done by celebrity stylist Eliut Rivera and makeup by Robin Narvaez at the Eliut Salon in New York City, Dina exclusively sat down with OK! to talk about how she's stayed close with her children despite their worldwide fame, how she's guided them on each of their journeys, becoming a grandmother and how much love the world has for her eldest daughter.

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Keeping Her Kids 'Connected' and 'Grounded'

Source: John F. Barragan/A. Rothschild PR/Eliut Salon Robin Narvaez seen doing Dina Lohan's makeup at the Eliut Salon in New York City.

No matter what life throws at the Lohans, Dina always makes sure her family stays strong and united. "As a single mother, the priority has always been keeping our family connected no matter what life looked like on the outside," she says. "That meant being intentional, making time for each other, staying present and always keeping communication open." "We’ve been through a lot together, and I know that builds a certain bond," she explains. "I’ve always encouraged my children to speak openly, to come to me with anything, and to know that I’m always in their corner. Even when life gets busy or public, we try to keep things simple at home, family dinners, checking in, being there for milestones and just showing up for each other."

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Guiding Her Kids on Their Individual Journeys

Source: John F. Barragan/A. Rothschild PR/Eliut Salon Makeup artist Robin Narvaez, Aliana Lohan, celebrity hairdresser Eliut Rivera, Dina Lohan, color expert Lisa Estridge, hairstylist Marco Maranghello and makeup artist Vincenza Carovillano.

With Lindsay and Dakota thriving as superstar actors, Aliana making waves in the music world, and Michael Jr. building his career in real estate, Dina has always made sure each of her children receives the individualized guidance and support they need to succeed. "As a mom and as a manager, I always tried to lead with a balance of structure and freedom," the former dancer notes. "My goal was never to control their paths, but to give them the tools, confidence and resilience to find their own. I focused on strong values, work ethic, staying grounded and trusting their instincts, especially in an industry that can be overwhelming at a young age." "I was very hands-on when I needed to be, especially in protecting their creativity and helping them navigate opportunities, but I also made sure they had space to grow into their own identities," she continues. "At the end of the day, I listened to them. I think that’s what made the biggest difference, supporting their individuality while always being their biggest advocate."

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Becoming a Grandmother

Source: John F. Barragan/A. Rothschild PR/Eliut Salon Dina Lohan poses after getting her hair done by celebrity stylist Eliut Rivera and makeup by Robin Narvaez at the Eliut Salon.

Not only is Dina a stellar mom, but she's also a grandmother to Lindsay's son and Michael Jr.'s two daughters. "Grandchildren are God’s gift to all mothers," she gushes. "They have a clean slate and are so pure. I am blessed."

The World's Love for Lindsay

Source: John F. Barragan/A. Rothschild PR/Eliut Salon Aliana Lohan and Dina Lohan pose with salon owner Eliut Rivera and hairstylist Marco Maranghello.