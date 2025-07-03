Soccer Star Diogo Jota Dies in Fiery Car Crash Alongside His Brother — 11 Days After His Wedding

Soccer star Diogo Jota has died in a fiery car crash alongside his brother on Thursday, July 3 — just 11 days after he got married.

According to police, the 28-year-old star, who was a forward on the Liverpool team, and his 26-year-old brother, Andre Silva, also a Portuguese soccer player, were found dead after the car burst into flames and veered off the road in Spain after midnight.

The Lamborghini’s tire appeared to have burst as the pair were overtaking another vehicle, investigators revealed.