Soccer Star Diogo Jota Dies in Fiery Car Crash Alongside His Brother — 11 Days After His Wedding
Soccer star Diogo Jota has died in a fiery car crash alongside his brother on Thursday, July 3 — just 11 days after he got married.
According to police, the 28-year-old star, who was a forward on the Liverpool team, and his 26-year-old brother, Andre Silva, also a Portuguese soccer player, were found dead after the car burst into flames and veered off the road in Spain after midnight.
The Lamborghini’s tire appeared to have burst as the pair were overtaking another vehicle, investigators revealed.
On June 22, Jota got married to the mother of his three children, Rute Cardoso.
“A day we will never forget,” he wrote in an Instagram post about the joyous day.
“Yes to forever,” his wife wrote alongside a slew of pictures.
The couple shared three children.
After the news went viral, the Portuguese Football Federation said they have now “lost two champions.”
“Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything we can to honor their legacy every day," the statement continued.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who was teammates with Jota, paid tribute to the late athlete.
“Doesn’t make any sense. Just now we were together in the national team, just now you were married,” he wrote on Instagram.
"To your family, to your wife and children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. R.I.P. Diogo and Andre We will all miss you," he continued.
Other messages poured in after the news got out. Jota’s Liverpool teammate Darwin Nunez wrote on Instagram: “There are no words of comfort for so much pain. I will always remember you with your smile, as a good companion on and off the field. I send all my strength to his family, from where he is I’m sure he will always be with you, especially his wife and three children.”
Liverpool player Stefan Bajcetic posted a picture of him training with Jota on Instagram. “You will be remembered my friend," he wrote.
British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Let me start with Jota because this is devastating news. I am sure I speak for everyone in saying our first thoughts are going to be with his family and his friends in particular. There are millions of Liverpool fans but also football fans and non-fans who will also be shocked by this It is devastating and really important we bear in mind just how difficult a period this will be for his friends and for his family.”