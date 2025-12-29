NEWS Discovery Channel Star Chad Ollinger Accused of Murdering Cellmate in Las Vegas Jail Days Before His Scheduled Release Source: Potter County Sheriff's Office The reality star was previously arrested for evading arrest in November 2024. Allie Fasanella Dec. 29 2025, Published 11:01 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Chad Ollinger of Discovery Channel’s Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch allegedly murdered his cellmate in a Las Vegas prison. According to a Saturday, December 27, press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, corrections officers conducting a routine inspection at the Clark County Detention Center found a male inmate dead inside a cell on Friday, December 26.

The Victim Suffered 'Apparent Blunt Force Injuries'

Source: @chadollinger/instagram The inmate was discovered 'lying motionless' inside of his cell.

The officers found the inmate "lying motionless" and suffering from "apparent blunt force injuries" at around 11:20 p.m. The LVMPD statement read: "Officers immediately rendered aid to the victim and requested for CCDC medical personnel to respond, but unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Why Was Chad Ollinger Charged With Murder?

Source: @chadollinger/instagram Chad Ollinger will have a hearing for the open murder charge on Tuesday, December 30.

The police department later discovered through their investigation that a physical altercation between Ollinger and the victim had occurred inside the cell. The former reality star, 41, was subsequently rebooked for open murder, mere days before he was scheduled to be released. Ollinger is now scheduled to have a hearing on the open murder charge on Tuesday, December 30.

Why Was Chad Ollinger in Jail?

Source: @chadollinger/instagram Chad Ollinger was already in jail on two charges.

Ollinger — whose father Duane Ollinger owns the Blind Frog Ranch in Utah — was already in jail on two charges following an October 27 arrest. Nevada police arrested Chad for being a fugitive from another state and for contempt of court in October. The Discovery Channel alum was previously arrested in November 2024 after he ran a red light. There was a brief chase as he tried to flee the scene on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Source: @chadollinger/instagram Chad Ollinger attempted to evade arrest in November 2024.

Per an outlet, Chad allegedly ended up ditching his black Harley-Davidson and attempting to evade arrest on foot — though he was eventually caught. He told an outlet of the incident at the time, "All I know is this one thing. It was a h--- of a ride until I got off of that Harley crossbone."