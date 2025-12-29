Discovery Channel Star Chad Ollinger Accused of Murdering Cellmate in Las Vegas Jail Days Before His Scheduled Release
Dec. 29 2025, Published 11:01 a.m. ET
Chad Ollinger of Discovery Channel’s Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch allegedly murdered his cellmate in a Las Vegas prison.
According to a Saturday, December 27, press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, corrections officers conducting a routine inspection at the Clark County Detention Center found a male inmate dead inside a cell on Friday, December 26.
The Victim Suffered 'Apparent Blunt Force Injuries'
The officers found the inmate "lying motionless" and suffering from "apparent blunt force injuries" at around 11:20 p.m.
The LVMPD statement read: "Officers immediately rendered aid to the victim and requested for CCDC medical personnel to respond, but unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased at the scene."
Why Was Chad Ollinger Charged With Murder?
The police department later discovered through their investigation that a physical altercation between Ollinger and the victim had occurred inside the cell.
The former reality star, 41, was subsequently rebooked for open murder, mere days before he was scheduled to be released.
Ollinger is now scheduled to have a hearing on the open murder charge on Tuesday, December 30.
Why Was Chad Ollinger in Jail?
- Nevada Man Roy Jaggers Allegedly Tortured With Blowtorch, Knives, Baton & Ax Before Being Made To Walk Off A Cliff Before Being Shot Multiple Times
- Jerry O'Connell Breaks Down in Tears While Reflecting on Tragic Murders of Rob and Michele Reiner
- Nick Reiner's Case: Everything To Know After Rob and Michele's Gruesome Murders
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ollinger — whose father Duane Ollinger owns the Blind Frog Ranch in Utah — was already in jail on two charges following an October 27 arrest.
Nevada police arrested Chad for being a fugitive from another state and for contempt of court in October.
The Discovery Channel alum was previously arrested in November 2024 after he ran a red light. There was a brief chase as he tried to flee the scene on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Per an outlet, Chad allegedly ended up ditching his black Harley-Davidson and attempting to evade arrest on foot — though he was eventually caught.
He told an outlet of the incident at the time, "All I know is this one thing. It was a h--- of a ride until I got off of that Harley crossbone."
Chad was then arrested again in Texas in February for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions.
The television personality appeared on all five seasons of Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch.
The show, which premiered in 2021, follows Chad and his father in their pursuit of uncovering gold they believe to be buried on their property.
He is married with four children, according to his profile on the Discovery Channel website.