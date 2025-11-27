Disney World's Dark Side: Inside the 'Happiest Place on Earth' and Its Haunting History of Odd Deaths

Disney World's death toll since its 1971 opening rose to 68 after authorities confirmed a third death in under two weeks in October.

A report said 68 people have died at Disney World since it opened in 1971.

Behind Walt Disney World's extensive entertainment offerings lies a grave history of fatal incidents involving parkgoers, staff and maintenance workers.

The park recorded its third fatality in just 10 days in October. According to the Orange County Medical Examiner's office, a man identified as Matthew Cohn died of "multiple traumatic injuries" at the Contemporary Resort near the property's Magic Kingdom Park.

Cohn's death raises the toll to 68 since the park's opening near Orland, Fla., on October 1, 1971.

Just a few days earlier, Chicago superfan Summer Equitz also died of multiple blunt impact injuries in an apparent suicide at the same hotel.

Also in October, resort staff and medical responders were called to Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground after receiving reports of a "Person Down."

"A man in his 60s experienced a medical episode and was transported to a local hospital, where, unfortunately, he died. There are no signs of foul play," an Orange County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told an outlet.