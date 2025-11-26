Disney’s Newest Cruise, the Destiny, Is Like a Floating Adult-Friendly Playground

Article continues below advertisement

Though I haven’t historically identified as a “cruise person,” after sailing on my fifth Disney voyage – a media preview of their newest ship, the Destiny – I’m considering adopting the title. As a card-carrying Childless Mouse Lady (™), folks always ask what it’s really like taking a vacation seemingly built for kids without bringing any. My review has never wavered. There’s far more to delight grown-ups (even those who don’t identify as Disney Adults) than people realize. And this heroes-and-villains-themed boat, the first to lean into the dark side, builds on the fun. Here’s what sets the Destiny apart.

Villainous Encounters One of the best features of any Disney cruise is the opportunity to hold court with your faves without waiting on a park-sized line or needing to have a doctorate in Lightning Lanes. Sure, there are scheduled meet-and-greets aplenty, so you’ll never miss a photo op with Captain Minnie and co., but there are also more surprising ways to interact. You can join Spider-Man for a quick jog, bump into Jack Sparrow en route to the pirate pub, Cask & Cannon, or get a ‘fit check from Daisy at the dance party. With immersive storytelling everywhere you look (or eat), one minute you’re walking to grab your third scoop of soft serve, and the next, Maleficent, announced by thunder and shrouded in green light, calls your attention to the Grand Hall, where she’ll cast you under her spell. (Seriously, that baddie excels at maintaining eye contact).

If you prefer your mischief with a British accent, you’ll also get to hang with Cruella at her aptly titled piano lounge, De Vil’s. It’s the first time a character appears in a bar on a Disney ship, and when she rushes in, everyone turns into a tyke again. When her iconic coat brushed against me, I was so excited I nearly dropped my drink–a smoking maple Old Fashioned mocktail that comes in a theatrical pipe.

The other show-stopping tipple here is the Perfectly Wretched: a vanity tray featuring a Chambord-gelatin lipstick, edible glitter “face powder,” and a Champagne perfume spritz. It’s $30, but here’s the move: split it with your table so the whole crew gets the content. Elsewhere, you’re all invited to walk in her fashion show, where Cruella comments on each outfit with her signature brand of wicked wit. Another standout Destiny exclusive? A visit to Dr. Facilier’s shadowy parlor for an intimate magic trick you won’t see anywhere else. Every cast member, from the doc to the stateroom host who turned our towels into octopuses, and the server who remembered to bring me gluten-free bread (and Prosecco) every night at dinner, make the sailing special.

The Lion King Dining Experience

On the meal front, while it had stiff competition with the other ships’ Coco and Frozen-inspired interactive dining, I had the best meal of any rotational restaurant at sea at the new Pride Lands: Feast of the Lion King. (I’m still dreaming about the curry shrimp). Guests are whisked away to the African savannah while a soul-stirring band performs the most nostalgic hits from the flick, plus the beloved Broadway bop, “He Lives in You.”

Entertainment A Destiny original, the dopamine hit Hercules (or, dare I say Hunk-ules…see below) is packed with jaw-dropping puppetry (one word: Hydras) and Muses who lift the audience out of their seats. It pairs especially well with an espresso martini and a bucket of popcorn.

There’s also the stunning stage adaptation of Frozen, which I dare say was even better than the Broadway version. Though he claims it was the falling snow, even my husband shed a tear.

Finally (for this account, at least), over at the Doctor Strange-inspired Sanctum Lounge, the musicians put their rock spin on Disney classics, including a very zesty cover of DuckTales. Here, the Gram-Tok worthy concoctions include a levitating cocktail and the Vapors of Valtorr which has towering bubbles.

In short, while you’ll always find places for adult time outs aboard a Disney cruise ship, like the Quiet Cove, which is explicitly for us to unwind, the Destiny felt like it had even more perks for the young at heart.

