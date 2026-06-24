Ditch Your Old Shades: Top Celebrity Women's Sunglasses in 2026

Article continues below advertisement

It's not really a summer trend until a celebrity wears it. Now that summer's here, temperatures are rising, and the sun is out of retirement, that means one thing: sunglasses. But which women's sunglasses are the celebs being spotted out and about in?

Article continues below advertisement

The Kardashian/Jenner Clan: Always Making a Statement You might know the Kardashians for their never-ending reality show dramas, but they've actually become fashion icons, too. Maybe it was all a part of their crafted success, but whichever way, it's working for them. Just look at Kim Kardashian's SKIMS empire. This summer, Kim K. has been spotted out and about with her signature oversized sunglasses. But this time, they were so big they had ear holes. It was certainly a choice. Will it catch on? That remains to be seen. Kendall Jenner has been reviving ‘90s sunglasses this summer. Fresh off the Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette hype, she has switched up her summer style to be even more 'quiet luxury.' Which still isn't actually so quiet since she has a thing for luxury brands. This summer, she's been spotted in oval and rectangular shades that frame her model features perfectly.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber: Vintage Queen The model-turned-mogul is one of the biggest stars to watch when it comes to fashion trends. Always the it-girl, she's photographed wherever she goes. This summer, she's fronting a Mango campaign that includes oval resin sunglasses her friend Kendall Jenner is likely to snap up. Proving the '90s sunglasses trend is going strong, she was spotted at Coachella wearing vintage '90s black sunglasses. You know, the really slim kind that might not totally protect your eyes but look cool anyway.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: UNSPLASH BLACK OVAL SUNGLASSES

Article continues below advertisement

The Hadid Sisters: Bold and Black Supermodel Gigi Hadid is always photographed looking fabulous at fashion week events, so it's no surprise she sets trends rather than follows. She was recently spotted in oversized, almost bug-eye level Jimmy Fairly sunglasses. The style was a major shift from her usual skinny micro-frames. Does this mark the return of the ‘00s huge Paris Hilton/Nicole Richie-era frames? Bella Hadid, Gigi's equally stunning model sister, is fronting the Prada 2026 campaign and is all over the ads in oversized, elegant Prada sunglasses. Prada is also one of the brands to watch in 2026; learn more in this guide to trendy sunglasses and glasses brands. Just like her sister, Bella is retiring the mini frames in favor of ones that practically cover half your face. Then again, she's also the face of Saint Laurent's summer ‘26 eyewear campaign, where she's back in her trademark slim black frames. But maybe the best news is that the black square sunglasses she wore at Cannes (with a $$$ Prada dress) were actually from Amazon for $50! So now you can get the mysterious Bella Hadid summer look for a fraction of the price.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke Shields: Bigger is Better Switching this list up a bit, let's move (temporarily) away from influencers and model-moguls and toward Hollywood actors. Brooke Shields, who is ever the timeless beauty, was spotted wearing Chloé CH0347S 005 visor sunglasses. Why is this news? Well, she could have easily been mistaken for Khloe Kardashian, who was wearing a very similar pair of Chloé women's sunglasses this summer. So yes, go big or go home is definitely one of the running trends of the summer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: UNSPLASH WOMAN WEARING OVERSIZED SUNGLASSES

Article continues below advertisement

Shay Mitchell: Sporty Chic The Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell was spotted in a red hot tank top paired with Oakley Fives Squared OO9238 10 sunglasses. These sunglasses are a classic rectangular shape that goes with just about everything. As Shay proves, sometimes you don't need new, trendy brands and weird shapes (AKA Kim's earhole sunglasses). Instead, you just need some classic Oakleys and a pop of red. Want to get your own pair of Oakley Fives Squared? You can find these Oakleys and other affordable options from top brands at online eyewear retailer EZContacts.

Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna: Miu Miu Magic Rihanna was spotted in the latest celebrity craze in sunglasses: the new Miu Miu drop. Miu Miu is followed religiously by celebs, especially for its quirky (and sometimes out-there) styles. Rihanna, ever the trend-setter, was photographed out in NYC this month in a pair of silver women’s Miu Miu sunglasses. The Miu Miu MU A55S 1BC90Q, to be exact. Let's just say they're BIG. But now, this style has been cemented in fashion lore, as Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) actually wore the pink version by the pool in Euphoria season three. Who wore it better? That's for you to decide.