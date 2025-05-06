Doechii Accused of Mistreating Her Assistants on Her Way to the 2025 Met Gala in the Rain: 'You Should Be Ashamed'
Doechii had some choice words for her staff on her way to the 2025 Met Gala.
The Grammy Award winner, 26, barked at her assistants after they failed to properly cover her in the pouring rain.
"Yes, I'm ready. Give me another umbrella now," she yelled as several people held umbrellas over her in a white box inside the Mark Hotel. "I need more f------ umbrellas because they're going to bring their f------ cameras in here."
As the staffers shuffled her outside and toward her car, she continued to shout, "Move these umbrellas. I don't want these people f------ seeing me."
She instructed an employee to get closer to her before asking, "Are you blocking it?" The woman replied "yes" and continually assured her that she couldn't be seen by fans.
Fans flooded the comments section of her Instagram post on Tuesday, May 6, forcing her to take accountability for her behavior.
"You should be ashamed of yourself for speaking to your assistants like that," one person wrote. "I get this month and the month prior were probably stressful as h--- but that's not an excuse to talk to people the way you did."
Another user added, "Wilding up your team. The fit wasn't all that lol."
Doechii wore a monogrammed Louis Vuitton suit she collaborated on with Pharrell Williams, the brand's Men's Creative Director and Met Gala co-chair. The ensemble featured checkered shorts, a cropped blazer and a collared white shirt underneath. She accessorized with a red pussybow, Mary Janes, knee-high socks and a mini Speedy purse as she styled her hair in an afro. The look was complete with a small "LV" logo stamped on her cheek, which could only be seen up close. As she posed for photos, she carried a cigar in her hand as a prop.
She opted for all Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co. brooch and ring and a Tiffany Eternity watch.
The "Denial Is a River" singer expressed her fear over making her Met Gala debut while speaking with Ego Nwodim and Teyana Taylor on the blue carpet.
"I’m a little nervous," she told theVogue. "But it feels really good. This is one of the biggest nights in fashion and for it to be so black, I’m present, I’m here."
She proceeded to describe how her look was in the works for a couple of months, and she drew inspiration from Monica Miller's book Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. Doechii studied up on Julius Soubise, a formerly enslaved man who became an early Black, British s-- symbol.
The 26-year-old is the third woman in the history of the Grammys to win Best Rap Album. She took home the top prize in 2025 for her chart-topping release Alligator Bites Never Heal. She credits the inspiration behind the album to 90s rap and hip-hop, which she considers "very dandy."
Before Doechii, Lauryn Hill won for The Score in 1997 and Cardi B for Invasion of Privacy in 2019.