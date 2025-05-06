Doechii Accused of Mistreating Her Assistants on Her Way to the 2025 Met Gala in the Rain: 'You Should Be Ashamed'

Doechii snapped at her employees as she got ready for the Met Gala.

The Grammy Award winner, 26, barked at her assistants after they failed to properly cover her in the pouring rain.

Doechii is being accused of “mistreating” her assistants during the Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/nKw1rNhKHq

"Yes, I'm ready. Give me another umbrella now," she yelled as several people held umbrellas over her in a white box inside the Mark Hotel. "I need more f------ umbrellas because they're going to bring their f------ cameras in here."

As the staffers shuffled her outside and toward her car, she continued to shout, "Move these umbrellas. I don't want these people f------ seeing me."

She instructed an employee to get closer to her before asking, "Are you blocking it?" The woman replied "yes" and continually assured her that she couldn't be seen by fans.