Dog the Bounty Hunter's Son Fired From Police Force Following High-Speed Crash That Killed Alabama Teenager
Oct. 1 2025, Published 12:28 p.m. ET
Dog the Bounty Hunter's son Garry Chapman has been fired from the Priceville Police Department in Alabama after he was involved in a tragic car crash.
Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes confirmed Chapman is no longer part of the department after a high-speed crash led to a teenager's death and put six others in the hospital.
While speaking to News 19 on September 9, Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin said that Chapman "had been placed on administrative leave after the chase, which was initiated on Interstate 65. Priceville Police said the chase began when an officer attempted to stop the suspect for moving violations/suspicion of driving under the influence."
Chapman's attorney, Scott Morro, said is appealing the decision and the hearing will be on October 13, following the city council meeting.
“Garry Chapman is an excellent police officer who has made several cases for the City of Priceville, and he is their top police officer even though he has only been there a short period of time,” he told News 19.
“The fact and the law are on Garry Chapman’s side,” he added.
Hartselle Police said the Priceville Police Department was involved in a vehicle chase that entered Hartselle on Highway 36. The car crashed at the intersection where the suspect's vehicle hit another vehicle carrying Tristan Hollis, 17, and at least three others, who were injured.
Hollis' grandmother said he was killed in that incident.
“Tristan had just got his first car and just celebrated his 17th birthday. He was a very polite young man and loved sweet treats,” his obituary read. “He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.”
The other people injured in the crash were identified as brothers Gavin Prater, 14, and Noah Prater, 16 and Braxton Wales, according to fundraisers set up by the teens' families.
“This is a complex and in-depth investigation. As such, it will take time and will not be concluded in the near future,” Hartselle Police Chief Alan McDearmond said at the time.
“I would like to add that we extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to all those impacted by this tragedy,” Holmes added.