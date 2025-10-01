Dog the Bounty Hunter's Son Fired From Police Force Following High-Speed Crash That Killed Alabama Teenager

Article continues below advertisement

Dog the Bounty Hunter's son Garry Chapman has been fired from the Priceville Police Department in Alabama after he was involved in a tragic car crash. Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes confirmed Chapman is no longer part of the department after a high-speed crash led to a teenager's death and put six others in the hospital.

While speaking to News 19 on September 9, Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin said that Chapman "had been placed on administrative leave after the chase, which was initiated on Interstate 65. Priceville Police said the chase began when an officer attempted to stop the suspect for moving violations/suspicion of driving under the influence."

Chapman's attorney, Scott Morro, said is appealing the decision and the hearing will be on October 13, following the city council meeting. “Garry Chapman is an excellent police officer who has made several cases for the City of Priceville, and he is their top police officer even though he has only been there a short period of time,” he told News 19. “The fact and the law are on Garry Chapman’s side,” he added.

