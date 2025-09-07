NEWS Doja Cat Shocks at the 2025 VMAs by Biting Off a Piece of Lipstick on the Red Carpet: Watch Source: mega Doja Cat was one of the first stars on the 2025 MTV VMAs red carpet. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Sept. 7 2025, Updated 6:24 p.m. ET

Painting the town red! Doja Cat turned heads on the Sunday, September 7, 2025 MTV VMAs red carpet for more than one reason. The singer, 29, stunned in an off-the-shoulder, pale yellow and baby blue checkered mini dress that featured pink crystal embellishments on the plunging neckline and down the center. She paired the piece with sky high butter yellow heels and a $6,000 crystal lipstick-shaped purse from Judith Leiber.

Source: mega Doja Cat bit off a piece of lipstick on the red carpet — but it was actually made of chocolate.

The vocalist completed the look with a voluminous and blonde wavy hairstyle, statement pink drop earrings and a swipe of red lipstick — which she took out of her clutch purse as the cameras flashed away. But instead of applying it to her pout, she shocked onlookers by biting off a piece of it! However, an outlet reported it wasn't actually a cosmetic, but a chocolate treat created pastry chef Amaury Guicho. The stunt was her way of revealing she's MAC's newest global ambassador.

Doja Cat Shocks on the Red Carpet

"I’ve been a MAC girl forever, and now I get to take that love to the global stage," the "Woman" artist shared. "Makeup is my paint, my armor, my way of creating characters — and MAC has always stood for that kind of artistry and freedom. We’re going to push it even further and make people see beauty in a whole new way." Doja Cat herself posted a photo of her look on Instagram, captioning it, "💋💄."

Doja Cat's Collaboration With MAC

Source: mega 'I’ve been a MAC girl forever,' the 'Paint the Town Red' vocalist declared.

MAC’s global creative director Nicola Formichetti shared of the collaboration, "Doja has a fearless energy that’s so authentically MAC. She uses makeup as a tool for creativity, pushing the boundaries of expression." "MAC has always been a platform for artists, performers, creatives who shape culture," added Aïda Moudachirou-Rebois, the brand’s global general manager. "Not only is Doja one of the most exciting voices of her generation, we love her creativity, unique artistry, and fearless spirit."

Source: mega Doja Cat is nominated at this year's show for Best K-Pop for her, Lisa and Raye's tune 'Born Again.'