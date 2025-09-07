or
Doja Cat Shocks at the 2025 VMAs by Biting Off a Piece of Lipstick on the Red Carpet: Watch

Two photos of Doja Cat
Source: mega

Doja Cat was one of the first stars on the 2025 MTV VMAs red carpet.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 7 2025, Updated 6:24 p.m. ET

Painting the town red!

Doja Cat turned heads on the Sunday, September 7, 2025 MTV VMAs red carpet for more than one reason.

The singer, 29, stunned in an off-the-shoulder, pale yellow and baby blue checkered mini dress that featured pink crystal embellishments on the plunging neckline and down the center. She paired the piece with sky high butter yellow heels and a $6,000 crystal lipstick-shaped purse from Judith Leiber.

Photo of Doja Cat at the 2025 VMAs
Source: mega

Doja Cat bit off a piece of lipstick on the red carpet — but it was actually made of chocolate.

The vocalist completed the look with a voluminous and blonde wavy hairstyle, statement pink drop earrings and a swipe of red lipstick — which she took out of her clutch purse as the cameras flashed away. But instead of applying it to her pout, she shocked onlookers by biting off a piece of it!

However, an outlet reported it wasn't actually a cosmetic, but a chocolate treat created pastry chef Amaury Guicho. The stunt was her way of revealing she's MAC's newest global ambassador.

Doja Cat Shocks on the Red Carpet

"I’ve been a MAC girl forever, and now I get to take that love to the global stage," the "Woman" artist shared. "Makeup is my paint, my armor, my way of creating characters — and MAC has always stood for that kind of artistry and freedom. We’re going to push it even further and make people see beauty in a whole new way."

Doja Cat herself posted a photo of her look on Instagram, captioning it, "💋💄."

Doja Cat's Collaboration With MAC

Photo of Doja Cat at the 2025 VMAs
Source: mega

'I’ve been a MAC girl forever,' the 'Paint the Town Red' vocalist declared.

MAC’s global creative director Nicola Formichetti shared of the collaboration, "Doja has a fearless energy that’s so authentically MAC. She uses makeup as a tool for creativity, pushing the boundaries of expression."

"MAC has always been a platform for artists, performers, creatives who shape culture," added Aïda Moudachirou-Rebois, the brand’s global general manager. "Not only is Doja one of the most exciting voices of her generation, we love her creativity, unique artistry, and fearless spirit."

Photo of Doja Cat at the 2025 VMAs
Source: mega

Doja Cat is nominated at this year's show for Best K-Pop for her, Lisa and Raye's tune 'Born Again.'

At this year's show, Doja Cat is up for Best K-Pop for her collaboration with Lisa and Raye for "Born Again," as well as Song of the Summer for "Jealous Type." She's also set to perform the latter live.

This year's award show is being hosted by LL Cool J at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

"I'm giving people a night off from all the madness in the world... so they can have a good time and enjoy music and enjoy everything about music, all the different genres, all the different generations," the rapper told a news outlet before the event. "I'm not going to try to make it about LL COOL J... Just have fun and usher people in and out. I'm like the crossing guard at the junior high.

