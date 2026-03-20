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Doja Cat Roasts 'Deadbeat' Dad, Claims She Sent Him Explicit Video for Skipping Her Show: Watch

Photo of Doja Cat
Source: MEGA

Musician Doja Cat took shots at her ‘deadbeat’ dad and claimed she sent him an explicit video for skipping her show in Africa.

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March 20 2026, Published 6:51 p.m. ET

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Doja Cat took major shots at her "deadbeat" dad and revealed the NSFW way she got back at him for being too busy to make her show.

"I was messaging my father, cause he's here in Africa and he said he couldn't make it to my show," Doja Cat, 30, said in a TikTok video titled "The Deadbeat Chronicles."

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Source: @dojacat/TikTok

Doja Cat joked about sending an explicit video to her 'deadbeat' father.

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Doja Cat Blasted Her 'Deadbeat' Dad

Photo of Doja Cat got honest about her relationship with her father in a video titled 'The Deadbeat Chronicles.'
Source: @dojacat/TikTok

Doja Cat got honest about her relationship with her father in a video titled 'The Deadbeat Chronicles.'

The "Paint The Town Red" singer said her dad declined her invitation because she "didn't message him enough."

"I didn't call him on WhatsApp. So I sent him g— p--- and I said, 'If you go to this link, you can get a ticket. It's super easy,'" she recounted. "And he said, 'Oh yes, I will send this to my management, my management will handle all of this... At the moment, I'm just busy doing costume and rehearsal, at the moment I cannot do this myself.'"

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Doja Cat Sent Her Dad an Explicit Video

Photo of In response to her father possibly skipping her show, Doja Cat sent him a NSFW video.
Source: MEGA

In response to her father possibly skipping her show, Doja Cat sent him an explicit video.

The "Say So" singer said it was "fair" that her father was occupied, but noted he kept messaging her about how he "can't get to the phone" to get tickets through the link she provided.

"I sent him the website again ... He didn't see the link the first time and so I sent it again," she said while giggling. "He said, 'Darling, what is this? What I'm seeing is g— p---, it's like a p--- on my screen and I don't know if it's a scam.'"

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Fans Reacted to the Candid Confession

Photo of Fans supported Doja Cat after she opened up about her dad.
Source: MEGA

Fans supported Doja Cat after she opened up about her dad.

Continuing to mock her father's accent, she added, "Please, sweetheart, I don't know what to do with this I can't get the ticket," as she burst out laughing.

Fans had mixed reactions to her post, some laughing, while others shared their own experiences.

"I can’t stand the way he treats you. I’m so genuinely sorry," one user wrote, while a second added, "My parents were too busy to come to my wedding. They’re both retired 🙃."

"this is kinda sad… i remember i texted my dad on MY birthday and his response was 'hey stranger,'" a third added.

Who Is Doja Cat's Dad?

Photo of Doja Cat's father is a well-known actor and dancer in South Africa.
Source: MEGA

Doja Cat's father is a well-known actor and dancer in South Africa.

Doja Cat's father is Dumisani Dlamini, an actor and dancer in South Africa, best known for appearing alongside Whoopi Goldberg in the 1992 film Sarafina!

The singer is candid about her relationship with her father, revealing in a past interview that she'd never met him. “He’s an incredible dancer and a great actor. But yeah, I don’t know him very well,” she told the outlet.

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