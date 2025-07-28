Dolly Parton Convinced Journalist Not to Interview Charles Manson as She Believed Murderer's 'Darkness' Would 'Steal Your Soul'

While a few people encouraged him to do it, it was ultimately Dolly Parton who dissuaded him from taking the offer.

In famed journalist Lawrence Grobel 's recently published diary entries, he revealed Playboy once gave him the opportunity to interview notorious serial killer Charles Manson from behind bars — but the writer wanted to discuss the idea with his friends before making a decision to accept or deny.

"I think he’d steal your soul. I can’t even look at a picture of him," the singer told him. "If you did it, I know I wouldn’t want to have much to do with you."

In a diary entry obtained by another outlet , Grobel, 78, recalled how the country superstar, 79, reacted when he revealed the situation to her.

"It’s not the kind of thing you could take pride in doing. And you wouldn’t make a difference; the attention would be on him, not on you," the blonde beauty noted to Grobel of possibly wanting to become more famous from the interview. "I know it’s an amazing story, but being the way we are, you and me, with the wonderful, pure force in you, just one minute with him could destroy all that we can be about. That’s how spirits work."

Though the "9 to 5" crooner acknowledged Grobel was brave, she said, "it’s something you don’t tempt God with."

She went on to emphasize how she doesn't think she would be able work with the writer if he talked to Manson.

"I’d be afraid it would get to me. The connection we’re about to have won’t come to be if this comes to be," she continued. "You and me would be more like in a battle and I’d be looking at you differently, because it would change you and you may not even know it. The darkness is something not to get involved with."