Dolly Parton Convinced Journalist Not to Interview Charles Manson as She Believed Murderer's 'Darkness' Would 'Steal Your Soul'

Composite photo of Dolly Parton and Charles Manson
Source: mega

In diary excerpts from Lawrence Grobel, he revealed Dolly Parton convinced him not to interview killer Charles Manson.

July 28 2025, Published 3:24 p.m. ET

In famed journalist Lawrence Grobel's recently published diary entries, he revealed Playboy once gave him the opportunity to interview notorious serial killer Charles Manson from behind bars — but the writer wanted to discuss the idea with his friends before making a decision to accept or deny.

While a few people encouraged him to do it, it was ultimately Dolly Parton who dissuaded him from taking the offer.

Dolly Parton Feared Journalist Would 'Change' If He Interviewed Charles Manson

Image of journalist Lawrence Grobel asked Dolly Parton for her opinion on whether he should interview Charles Manson.
Source: mega

Journalist Lawrence Grobel asked Dolly Parton for her opinion on whether he should interview Charles Manson.

In a diary entry obtained by another outlet, Grobel, 78, recalled how the country superstar, 79, reacted when he revealed the situation to her.

"I think he’d steal your soul. I can’t even look at a picture of him," the singer told him. "If you did it, I know I wouldn’t want to have much to do with you."

Image of Grobel was propositioned by 'Playboy' to interview Manson.
Source: mega

Grobel was propositioned by 'Playboy' to interview Manson.

"It’s not the kind of thing you could take pride in doing. And you wouldn’t make a difference; the attention would be on him, not on you," the blonde beauty noted to Grobel of possibly wanting to become more famous from the interview. "I know it’s an amazing story, but being the way we are, you and me, with the wonderful, pure force in you, just one minute with him could destroy all that we can be about. That’s how spirits work."

Dolly Parton

Image of the musician thought Manson would 'steal' the writer's 'soul.'
Source: mega

The musician thought Manson would 'steal' the writer's 'soul.'

Though the "9 to 5" crooner acknowledged Grobel was brave, she said, "it’s something you don’t tempt God with."

She went on to emphasize how she doesn't think she would be able work with the writer if he talked to Manson.

"I’d be afraid it would get to me. The connection we’re about to have won’t come to be if this comes to be," she continued. "You and me would be more like in a battle and I’d be looking at you differently, because it would change you and you may not even know it. The darkness is something not to get involved with."

The Journalist Took Dolly Parton's Advice

Image of the singer was convinced Grobel would be a 'changed' man if we went through with the interview.
Source: mega

The singer was convinced Grobel would be a 'changed' man if we went through with the interview.

"As good as you are, it would be a mistake. I’m talking now as a friend," she stated. "And I want you to think about it."

The Grammy winner ended the chat by asking if he had talked to Manson, which he hadn't — "but Dolly pretty much made my decision for me," Grobel penned. "No candy if I play with the devil."

Manson died in jail at age 83 in 2017.

