Dolly Parton's Manager 'Wants the Family Out of the Picture' Amid Lawsuit Against Her Nephew, Source Says

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Dolly Parton's manager reportedly wants her family "out of the picture" amidst the ongoing lawsuit with her nephew. This comes after Danny Nozell, who had been managing Parton's musical affairs for a long time till the time of her death, filed a lawsuit against her nephew, Bryan Seaver, alleging that he tried to extort money and made deadly threats.

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Source: MEGA Dolly Parton's manager reportedly wanted her family 'out of the picture' amidst the ongoing lawsuit with her nephew.

Per Page Six, insiders fear that Nozell may have ulterior motives behind the court action. A source alleged to the outlet about Parton's longtime manager: “He wants the family out of the picture, and wants to turn her house into Graceland.” The insider further claimed that while Parton and Nozell made a good team together, she was the moral compass as “Danny doesn’t have the heart that Dolly did.”

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Bryan Seaver Complained About the Estate's 'Unexplained Actions'

Source: MEGA Insiders expressed their fear that Danny Nozell may have ulterior motives behind the court action against Dolly Parton's nephew.

Prior to this, Parton's nephew and longtime head of security, Seaver, was fired from his security post at the late country legend's estate last week. Per the reports, new security teams were immediately put in place at Parton’s main home in Nashville, Tennessee, and other properties, including her downtown residence, museum, and warehouse. As Seaver told TMZ, he and his team were “dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions” the estate has taken since the “Jolene” singer died.

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Source: MEGA Dolly Parton's nephew and longtime head of security, Bryan Seaver, was fired from his security post at the late country legend's estate last week.

“We remain unshakably resolved to fulfill [Parton’s] final directive to protect her family, and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much,” Seaver said. However, things took a turn for the worse when Nozell sought a restraining order against Seaver while filing the suit. According to the suit, Seaver is allegedly trying to extort him and had been threatening him for weeks before Parton’s death. He also accused Seaver of “invoking his self-proclaimed military-contractor experience, access to weapons, and capacity of violence.”

Dolly Parton's Sisters Came to Bryan Seaver's Defense

Source: MEGA Danny Nozell also sought a restraining order against Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver while filing the suit.