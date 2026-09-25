Dolly Parton's Manager 'Wants the Family Out of the Picture' Amid Lawsuit Against Her Nephew, Source Says
Sept. 25 2026, Updated 8:23 a.m. ET
Dolly Parton's manager reportedly wants her family "out of the picture" amidst the ongoing lawsuit with her nephew.
This comes after Danny Nozell, who had been managing Parton's musical affairs for a long time till the time of her death, filed a lawsuit against her nephew, Bryan Seaver, alleging that he tried to extort money and made deadly threats.
Per Page Six, insiders fear that Nozell may have ulterior motives behind the court action.
A source alleged to the outlet about Parton's longtime manager: “He wants the family out of the picture, and wants to turn her house into Graceland.”
The insider further claimed that while Parton and Nozell made a good team together, she was the moral compass as “Danny doesn’t have the heart that Dolly did.”
Bryan Seaver Complained About the Estate's 'Unexplained Actions'
Prior to this, Parton's nephew and longtime head of security, Seaver, was fired from his security post at the late country legend's estate last week.
Per the reports, new security teams were immediately put in place at Parton’s main home in Nashville, Tennessee, and other properties, including her downtown residence, museum, and warehouse.
As Seaver told TMZ, he and his team were “dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions” the estate has taken since the “Jolene” singer died.
- Nephew Bryan Seaver Denies Threats and Labels Dolly Parton Estate's Restraining Order 'Spurious'
- Dolly Parton's Sister Addresses Family Feud Rumors Following Nephew's Firing, Restraining Order
- 'Peaceably Vacate the Properties at Once': New Security Firm Replaced Dolly Parton's Nephew, He Learned in Termination Letter
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“We remain unshakably resolved to fulfill [Parton’s] final directive to protect her family, and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much,” Seaver said.
However, things took a turn for the worse when Nozell sought a restraining order against Seaver while filing the suit.
According to the suit, Seaver is allegedly trying to extort him and had been threatening him for weeks before Parton’s death. He also accused Seaver of “invoking his self-proclaimed military-contractor experience, access to weapons, and capacity of violence.”
Dolly Parton's Sisters Came to Bryan Seaver's Defense
Meanwhile, the "9 to 11" singer's sisters, Freida and Stella Parton, also appeared to defend their nephew.
Freida shared a social media message, explaining, per Page Six, “No one among the Parton/Owens family is fighting over Dolly’s estate. We all love Bryan, just as we all love each other.”
Stella, on the other hand, admitted on Facebook, “All families have the same struggles since we are all living in this world having a human experience. We are still intact and moving forward because our children and grandchildren look to us for strength and guidance during this difficult time of loss and confusion for them as well.”