Dolly Parton's Nephew Fired From Security Role Amid Estate Dispute

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Dolly Parton's nephew has been fired from the late country music star's estate. Bryan Seaver, who was selected by Parton to be the first person to publicly announce her passing, had also been serving as the head of security for Parton. He was terminated from each of Parton's properties this week, according to TMZ, leaving a wave of confusion for Seaver and his team.

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An Abrupt Termination

Source: MEGA A termination notice went to Seaver and his security firm on Wednesday, September 16, the same day replacement teams arrived at Parton's Nashville residence, museum, downtown house and a warehouse.

TMZ reported that a termination notice was sent to Seaver and his security firm on Wednesday, September 16. That same day, the replacement security teams arrived at Parton's primary residence in Nashville, along with Parton's museum, her downtown house and a warehouse. It appears Seaver and his company received word of their dismissal at the same time. The letter terminating Seaver and his security company said that Parton's companies and properties are managed through the "DP Dean Trust." Although Seaver will lose his role in providing security for her homes, his personal interest in the trust itself remains unchanged.

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Seaver's Camp Responds

Source: @DOLLYPARTON/INSTAGRAM The letter said Parton's companies and properties are managed through the 'DP Dean Trust.'

Seaver and his security company released a statement responding to Parton's longtime manager, Danny Nozell, and Pinnacle Bank. In the statement, Seaver and his team expressed shock and distress over what they claimed was "unexpected and unexplained action" taken against them. Seaver and his company characterized the reason behind their protest of the decision to fire him and his security team as based on their loyalty to Parton. Seaver said he'll still fulfill what he describes as Parton's last wishes to protect her family, despite losing his role as their security provider. Saver added that he and his security company will not back down and will remain resolute in standing up for themselves and in support of Parton. Seaver said that he feels reassured knowing that so many people around the world have expressed their love for Parton since her death. "We remain unshakably resolved to fulfill her final directive to protect her family, and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much," the statement read.

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Control of Parton's Estate

Source: MEGA In a statement addressed to manager Danny Nozell and Pinnacle Bank, Seaver's team called the firing 'unexpected and unexplained action' and said he'll still fulfill Parton's last wishes to protect her family.

Control of Parton's real estate and personal property seems to be at the heart of this conflict, which appears to have no clean-cut resolution. The termination letter referenced the DP Dean Trust, which administers Parton's properties and business activities, and refers to the recent changes in terms of security. To date, Nozell and Pinnacle Bank representatives have yet to offer their side of the story. Neither party has explained why they chose to terminate Seaver and his security team. Since both sides have given conflicting accounts of their involvement in the dispute, there are several questions about the underlying cause of the controversy. Seaver's team opposes the change in their status as providers of security services and the administration of Parton's estate replacing them without explanation.

The Aftermath of Parton's Passing

Source: MEGA Nozell and Pinnacle Bank haven't explained the decision.