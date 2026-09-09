Dolly Parton Recalled Confronting Late Husband Carl Dean Over the 'Beautiful Red-Headed' Woman Who Inspired 'Jolene' in Resurfaced Video

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Dolly Parton got candid about confronting her late husband, Carl Thomas Dean, over the real-life woman who inspired her song "Jolene" in a resurfaced video. "[Carl] kept going down to the bank," Parton recalled in a resurfaced video from a March 2022 show in Houston, Texas. "And I kept thinking, 'Why is he spending so much time at the bank? I know we ain't got that kind of money yet.'"

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What do you mean Dolly confronted Carl actually AT the bank with "Jolene" there?! 😂



I’ve heard Dolly tell the Jolene story countless times… but I had NEVER heard this part. 👀



✨ March 18, 2022 🦋

📍 ACL Live at the Moody Theater — Austin, TX (SXSW) pic.twitter.com/hvwkx12hxq — Louisa Clary (@LouisaClary) September 8, 2026 Source: @LouisaClary/X Dolly Parton addressed the origins of her hit song 'Jolene.'

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Dolly Parton Confronted Her Late Husband at the Bank

Source: Courtesy of Dolly Parton Estate Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean tied the knot in 1966.

The "9 to 5" singer decided to pretend to go to the bank, where she saw her husband sitting at a desk next to a "beautiful red-headed long-legged girl." "And I thought, what is he doing in there, so I kind of casually walked in, and I say, 'Hey, I didn't know you was here.' I said, 'What are you doing in here?'" she recalled. "He said, 'Well, I'm talking to her, trying to get a loan for a roller for his asphalt paving [business].'"

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Dolly Parton Made a Lot of Money Off After 'Jolene'

Source: Courtesy of Dolly Parton Estate Dolly Parton released 'Jolene' in 1973.

Parton was instantly skeptical, asking him, "Oh you are? Don't you think you might have talked to some of those hairy-legged boys about a roller for your asphalt paving company?" "I said, 'You better get to the house or it is going to be your a-- and your fault,'" she continued. "So I wrote this song, 'Jolene,' you remember her? I did a lot of banking over her though. She made me a long of money."

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'Jolene' Became Running Joke Between Dolly Parton and Her Husband

Source: MEGA The bank situation eventually became a running joke between Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean.

Parton's 1973 classic hit "Jolene," about a woman begging a stranger not to steal her husband, is one of the country icon's most successful songs. The "9 to 5" singer often teased that her husband loved going to the bank for the attention, with the pair eventually turning it into a running joke. Though the song was based on a minor real-life situation, the name "Jolene" actually came from an eight-year-old fan who asked for an autograph.

Dolly Parton Was Laid to Rest Next to Carl Thomas Dean

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton died at 80 on August 25.